Somali suicide bomber strikes PM’s rally

The United Nations Mission in Somalia, which supports a 19,000-strong African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia, condemned the attack and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

The Shabab was ousted from the capital, Mogadishu, in 2011, but still wields influence over large swathes of the Somali countryside, exerting influence through extortion and ties to business, even in places where it does not control. not the territory.

The impending withdrawal of US troops has encouraged Shabab to step up its attacks, said Matt Bryden of Sahan Research, a research consultancy specializing in the Horn of Africa. “Of course, the Shababs are stepping up their efforts to show that they exist,” he said.

While U.S. drone strikes and Special Operations Forces raids inside Somalia likely continue after the withdrawal, the withdrawal is likely to have the greatest effect on the Danab, a Somali unit of 1,000. men whose troops generally operate with close American support.

“Without mentorship, you can already see how they are being used for non-terrorism purposes, like queuing for the Prime Minister,” Bryden said. “And now two of their commanders have been killed.

Although Shabab fights mainly inside Somalia, it has carried out attacks in other parts of East Africa and has certain ambitions to strike the United States. This week prosecutors in Manhattan accused Cholo Abdi Abdullah, a Shabab agent of Kenya, with the plot of a 9/11 attack on an American city.

Prosecutors said that Mr. Abdullah, acting under the orders of the same Shabab commander who led a attack on a hotel in Kenya in 2019, was arrested while training in the Philippines to hijack a plane and fly it into a building in the United States.

Hussein Mohammed contributed reporting from Mogadishu, Somalia.