Somali leaders come back from the brink, resume talks on critical elections

James Swan, United Nations Special Representative for Somalia and Head of United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), said it was imperative for the summit to reach an applicable deal to hold elections as soon as possible.

“Without such an agreement, and without the goodwill and sincerity to implement it, the gains that have been made in recent years could be canceled, which would risk increasing instability and insecurity,” a- he warned.

Rising tensions

Referring to the political stalemate in recent weeks, Swan said talks between Somalia’s federal government and the leaders of its federal member states, which began in March, unfortunately collapsed in early April.

The People’s House of the Somali Parliament then passed a “special law” dropping a landmark electoral deal reached on September 17, 2020, extending the terms of current office holders up to two years.

Opposition to these movements led to the mobilization of militias and exposed divisions within the Somali security forces. Violent clashes on April 25, risking a wider conflict.

“Since then, Somalia has come back from the brink of this worst-case scenario,” Swan said, recalling that the People’s House reversed his special law of May 1 under intense pressure, finally easing tensions.

A way forward

Praising the Somali leaders who have sought consensus and worked to defuse the situation for the benefit of the Somali people, Swan said the same spirit of compromise will be crucial in the future.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed “Farmajo” has given Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble the power to lead the federal government’s involvement in the electoral process and to oversee security arrangements.

Discussions at the Mogadishu summit are now focused on resolving outstanding issues related to the implementation of the September 17 Accord and issues related to the upcoming elections.

The United Nations supports the arrangements for the summit in close coordination with the

The African Union, the European Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development and other diplomatic partners.

Threatened security

Mr Swan urged Somali leaders to find solutions in good faith and show the leadership needed for what he called a “historic moment” for the country.

The international community has relied heavily on diplomatic efforts to maintain the unification of the Somali parties and to make progress against a more insidious security threat – namely the Al Shabaab terrorist network.

The group continues to demonstrate resilience and the ability to plan and execute complex attacks across Somalia, including against civilians. Its leaders claimed responsibility for an attack that left five dead and dozens more injured at the Afrik hotel in Mogadishu on January 31.

Mr Swan told the Council that it is now crucial for the parties to embark on a clear path forward. “Without it, progress on key national priorities will continue to be hampered, or worse, reversed, in critical areas, including in the security, economic and development sectors,” he warned. .