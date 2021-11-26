Solomons capital imposes curfew after three days of riots – Times of India

1/ 15 Solomon Islands: a Pacific archipelago paralyzed by unrest Show captions People walk the looted streets of Chinatown in Honiara, Solomon Islands. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Friday blamed foreign interference on his government’s decision to transfer alliances from Taiwan to Beijing over the anti-government protests, arson and looting that ravaged the capital Honiara these days. last days. (AP Photo) Buildings set on fire in Honiara’s Chinatown after two days of riots that saw thousands ignore a government lockdown order, torching several buildings around Chinatown, including commercial properties and a bank branch. (AFP photo) Flames rise from buildings in Honiara’s Chinatown as days of riots saw thousands ignore a government lockdown order, torching several buildings around the Chinatown district, including commercial properties and a bank branch . (AFP photo) A building burns down in Chinatown, Honiara, Solomon Islands. (AP Photo) Smoke rises from burning buildings during a protest in the capital Honiara. (AP Photo) Australian Federal Police officers patrol with local police in Honiara after two days of riots that saw thousands ignore a government lockdown order, torching several buildings around the Chinatown neighborhood, including commercial properties and a bank branch. (AFP photo) A car set on fire in Honiara after days of riots over political violence that led to the rapid deployment of international peacekeepers. (AFP photo) A burnt down truck in Honiara. (AFP photo) People stand amid debris outside a burned-out building after days of unrest in Honiara, Solomon Islands. (Photo Reuters) Australian Federal Police and local police officers monitor a crowd in Honiara. (AFP photo) Damaged buildings in Honiara after days of riots over political violence. (AFP photo) A burnt down truck and damaged buildings in Honiara, Solomon Islands. (AFP photo) Debris lies on the street outside damaged stores in Chinatown, Honiara, Solomon Islands. (AP Photo) Smoke rises from burning buildings during a protest in the capital Honiara, Solomon Islands. (AP Photo) People walk on a street next to items destroyed after days of unrest in Honiara, Solomon Islands. (Photo Reuters)

HONIARA: A nighttime curfew has come into effect in the The Solomon Islands ‘reluctant capital Honiara Friday, after a third day of violence which saw the Prime Minister ‘ is at home undergo attacks and parts of the city reduced to smoking ruins.Police fired warning shots and tear gas to disperse rioters who marched on the house of the beleaguered leader Manasseh Sogavare east of the usually sleepy seaside capital.The crowd set at least one nearby building on fire before being driven back to the city center, AFP journalists said.

Later, newly arrived Australian police and soldiers moved to restore order, protect critical infrastructure and provide a highly visible and heavily armed presence on the streets.

As the rain fell in the early evening, local authorities mobilized to put out the embers of the violence, declaring a nighttime curfew in Honiara that will remain in effect “until revoked.”

Crowds had ignored an earlier 36-hour lockdown, with thousands of people – some wielding axes and knives – roaming the city’s Chinatown, Pointe-Cruz and business districts, according to AFP correspondents on site.

The explosion of violence is in part the result of frustrations with Sogavare’s government and chronic unemployment – made worse by a two-year-old pandemic.

“Most people barely have a meal a day, there are no tourists and very little economic stimulus,” said Douglas Kelson, an official of the Saint-Jean ambulance service told AFP.

“People do things they normally wouldn’t do when they’re hungry,” Kelson said, although he saw very few injuries.

After three days of chaos, large areas of the capital were charred by the flames even though rioters started fewer fires than in previous days.

Burnt black shells from buildings lined a fire-ravaged street and three cremated trucks were stranded on the road as young men walked past.

“We live in fear”, inhabitant Josephine Teakeni told AFP.

“Right now it’s very hard … the children will be absent from school, a lot of mothers will be out of work.”

Solomon Islands Red Cross Secretary-General Clement Manuri said Australian police helped disperse stone-armed rioters outside his office.

Many of the people on the streets lived in informal settlements near Chinatown and had been drinking alcohol, Manuri said.

In Chinatown itself, a large warehouse was set on fire on Friday, causing an explosion that sent dozens of people fleeing in panic.

A tobacco warehouse was also set on fire as smoke from the fires of the previous days threw parts of the devastated city of 80,000 in acrid haze.

The overwhelmed Royal Solomon Islands Police Force said they had only made two arrests, although two police stations were among the many buildings set on fire.

The 100 or so Australian peacekeepers arrived overnight, just hours after Sogavare pleaded with his neighbors for urgent help.

In a letter obtained by AFP, Sogavare told his counterpart in Papua New Guinea James marape that “certain elements” had “attempted to overthrow a democratically elected government” and requested the dispatch of peacekeepers for a “period of three to four weeks”.

Papua New Guinea has agreed to send 34 peacekeepers to help stem the violence.

In an address to the nation, Sogavare told citizens that the Solomons had been “brought to their knees” by the riots, but vowed to resist calls for his resignation.

The pro-Beijing leader claimed that foreign powers opposed to his 2019 decision to transfer Solomons diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China were at the root of the unrest.

Experts say the crisis has also been fueled by a long-standing animosity between residents of the most populous island of Malaita and the central government based on the island of Guadalcanal.

The archipelago nation of about 700,000 people has endured ethnic and political tensions for decades.

The people of Malaita have long complained that their island is neglected by the central government, and divisions intensified when Sogavare recognized Beijing in 2019.

The Chinese government on Friday condemned the violence and pledged to “protect the security and the rights and legitimate interests of Chinese citizens and institutions.”