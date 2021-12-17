“Solidarity with migrants has never been so urgent”: Guterres

Today more people than ever live in a country other than where they were born. While many people migrate by choice, many more leave their homes out of necessity.

About 281 million people were international migrants in 2020, representing 3.6% of the world’s population.

In his message, António Guterres told people on the move “continue to face widespread stigma, inequalities, xenophobia and racism. “

“Migrant women and girls face an increased risk of gender-based violence and have fewer options to seek help,” he added.

With borders closed because of the pandemicMr. Guterres recalled that many migrants are stranded without income or shelter, unable to return home, separated from their families and facing an uncertain future.

“Yet throughout the pandemic, migrants have enriched societies around the world and are often on the front lines of the pandemic response, as scientists, health professionals and essential workers,” he said. -he declares.

Mobility is a defining characteristic of humanity. IOM marks seven decades of promoting safe, humane and orderly migration for all. pic.twitter.com/zMdsLL9kvT – IOM – UN Migration 🇺🇳 (@UNmigration) December 5, 2021

Exploit the potential

The 2021 theme for International Day is Harnessing the potential of human mobility.

For the UN chief, the world needs more effective international cooperation and a more compassionate approach to achieve this goal.

“This means managing borders with humanity, fully respecting individual human rights and humanitarian needs and ensuring that migrants are included in the COVID-19[feminine plans de vaccination », a-t-il expliqué.

Cela signifie également reconnaître les voies d’entrée régulières et s’attaquer aux moteurs de la migration, tels que les inégalités profondes et la traite des êtres humains.

L’année prochaine, le Forum d’examen des migrations internationales fera le point sur les progrès accomplis dans la mise en œuvre de l’étape Pacte mondial pour une migration sûre, ordonnée et régulière.

Pour le chef de l’ONU, c’est “une opportunité de faire avancer les efforts pour assurer la pleine inclusion des migrants alors que nous cherchons à construire des sociétés plus résilientes, justes et durables”.

M. Guterres s’est également félicité de la campagne d’annonces de contributions lancée par le Réseau des Nations Unies pour les migrations renforcer le Pacte mondial et encourager les États membres et autres à s’impliquer.

Sentiment anti-migrants

Cette année, Journée internationale des migrants tombe presque exactement 70 ans depuis la conférence historique de Bruxelles qui a conduit à la création de l’Organisation internationale pour les migrations (OIM).

Dans son message, OIM Le directeur général, António Vitorino, a rappelé les images frappantes de frontières fermées et de familles séparées, au milieu du désarroi économique provoqué par le COVID, qui sont devenues plus courantes ces dernières années.

Selon lui, le La pandémie mondiale a également engendré une nouvelle vague de sentiments anti-migrants et l’instrumentalisation croissante des migrants comme pions politiques.

“Les deux sont inacceptables”, a déclaré M. Vitorino.

Pour lui, la réponse à la pandémie a également souligné l’importance des travailleurs migrants pour assurer la sécurité de tous.

« L’impact social et économique positif dans les pays où ils résident, et les 540 milliards de dollars versés l’année dernière aux communautés des pays à revenu faible et intermédiaire, sont des mesures de l’industrie, de l’entrepreneuriat et de la communauté dont nous bénéficions tous », a-t-il expliqué.

Message from the IOM Director General on the occasion of International Migrants Day 2021

Two requirements

The IOM chief argued that, to realize the full potential of human mobility, two things must happen.

First, governments must turn words into action and include migrants, regardless of their legal status, in their social and economic recovery plans.

Second, they must strengthen legal channels for migration that respect national sovereignty and the human rights of people on the move.

“A holistic approach requires that we put aside the defensive posture that too often victimizes people throughout their migratory journeys,” said Vitorino.

Racism and education

For Audrey Azoulay, Managing Director of UNESCO, the need to stop the circulation of the virus should not jeopardize access to a better life.

She remembered that the the factors leading to forced migration are increasingly pronounced, with increasing conflicts, growing food insecurity and the climate emergency.

Ms. Azoulay reported a report published in November by the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) showing that the number of forced displacements had doubled in ten years. For her, this shows “how urgent it is to act to protect these vulnerable populations”.

Stressing that these people are “often” victims of discrimination and racism, she declared. UNESCO was developing a new approach, following the Global appeal against racism launched by Member States last year.

Ms. Azoulay also highlighted the conclusions of a UNESCO report, Migration, displacement and education: building bridges, not walls, asserting that education is “often the first step towards other more stable horizons”.

A day without migrants

End the detention of migrants

Around the world, millions of migrants, including women and children, continue to be detained because of their status.

In one declaration Released on Friday, independent human rights experts urged member states to end the practice and immediately stop detaining migrant children.

“People should not be treated like criminals simply for crossing a state border irregularly or for lack of proper papers. The mass detention of these people cannot be seen as a simple immigration control measure, ”they said.

According to experts, there has been a significant increase in the use of immigration detention since the 1990s, although it is prohibited by international law.

Detention has a significant impact on the health and personal integrity of migrants, including their mental health, including anxiety, depression, exclusion and post-traumatic stress disorder, and even the risk of suicide.

Special rapporteurs and independent experts are appointed by the Geneva-based UN Human rights council at review and report on a specific human rights theme or the situation of a country. The posts are honorary and the experts are not remunerated for their work.