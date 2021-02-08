Solidarity is not an easy sell as the EU lags behind in the vaccine race

Hans Jörg Holzkämpfer, 81, receives second dose of coronavirus vaccine at an assisted living facility in Munich on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 (Lena Mucha / The New York Times)

BRUSSELS – Viewers were cheerful: jubilant Britons received the world’s first injections of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in early December.

Less cheerful were many people watching in Germany, where the vaccine was created and where the government was telling citizens that it would take weeks before they could start their own vaccination program.

“Millions of people are getting a German vaccine, but we have to keep waiting”, reads Berlin tabloid BZ “The world is getting vaccinated – not Germany”, reads in the news magazine Focus .

For Germans and other Europeans, it was especially infuriating to see the United States and Britain, which were less disciplined in their lockdowns and pandemic precautions, take the lead in the vaccine race. In fact, former President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Boris Johnson had all the more incentive to seize vaccines as their countries became among the most affected in the world.

There is no doubt that the European Union has missed many of the first steps in vaccine alignment. It has been slower, too focused on pricing, while the United States and Britain have made no dollar and pound object, and it has succumbed to extensive regulatory caution. All of these things left the bloc unprepared, with drugmakers falling behind on promised orders.

But the 27 countries of the European Union are also attempting something they have never tried before, and have broken another hurdle in their deeper integration – albeit in a precarious fashion – by choosing to give their say in the hunt. vaccines.

In doing so, they inverted the usual power equation of the block. Bigger, richer countries like Germany and France – which could have afforded to sign contracts directly with drugmakers, as the United States and Britain did – have seen their campaigns immunizations delayed by the heavier joint effort, while smaller countries were left with better supply terms than they were likely to have negotiated on their own.

For most of the EU countries this experience has been beneficial. But it hasn’t necessarily been greeted happily in the richest and most disadvantaged countries, and it has left leaders like German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron open to criticism at home.

The European leaders and themselves nevertheless maintained their decision and their drive for solidarity, even as the finger-pointing began.

“What would have been said if Germany and France had been in competition for the purchase or the production of vaccines? It would have been chaos, ”Macron said at a press conference on Friday, after a virtual meeting with Merkel. “It would have been counterproductive, economically and from a public health point of view, because we will only come out of this pandemic when we have vaccinated enough people in Europe.”

But even as the leaders of the traditional European power duo spoke of the 2.3 billion doses ordered as an indication of the wisdom of a common approach, they admitted that a full campaign could not be expected until March, leaving the bloc mired in controversy and recriminations, and perhaps a little regret.

With just over 3% of EU nationals having received at least one dose of a vaccine by the end of last week, compared to 17% in Britain and 9% in the US, zero The delay only stings in Germany, the largest economy in the bloc and the de facto leader.

“I had to call the hotline 100 times,” said Klaus Kater, 80, a retired lawyer in Germany who said he spent two days redialing before he could contact his state’s health officials. origin, Lower Saxony.

His efforts put him on a waiting list, he said. “They asked me how to let me know when my turn is over, so I said send me a letter, just to be safe.” He had no idea when that might be.

Of course, all of these problems – such as under-equipped telephone lines – are not the fault of the European Union. But as frustrations mount, the block has become an easy whip for all sorts of vaccine-related issues it wasn’t supposed to solve in the first place.

Experts say Germany could have been faster in getting vaccines for its people if it had acted alone, but in the end it would have been a disaster to abandon the EU’s joint effort to well d ‘other ways.

“It would have been a disaster for Germany to break with joint supply, politically, but also economically if Germany alone had secured the vaccine and the rest not,” said Guntram Wolff, director of the research institute. Brussels Bruegel.

Wolff added that since Germany was at the heart of Europe’s open labor market and shared its borders with nine other countries, making sure the entire bloc received vaccines was not just a a question of politics but also of personal interest.

“Most EU countries would have found it very difficult to negotiate contracts and secure supply on their own,” Wolff said. “And I think the pharmaceutical companies themselves, have also preferred the centralized approach.”

Yet Merkel struggled to defend her government’s decision to let Germany forgo the possibility of acquiring its own vaccine.

In March 2020, as Italians died on stretchers outside overwhelmed hospitals, the German and French governments blocked exports of essential protective equipment such as masks.

It was a disastrous moment for Europe, a moment its leaders quickly decided not to repeat as the pandemic gripped the bloc’s economies and shut down its companies, and Britain finally left the union after four years of painful negotiations.

Public health is usually managed by individual member states, but it has been decided to grant powers to the European Commission, the much maligned and heavy Brussels administrative arm of the bloc, to lead the negotiations to secure the vaccines.

By then it was June, and Europe was already four months behind the United States and three months behind Britain in approaching the pharmaceutical companies.

More recently, the vaccine race has been seen, correctly or not, through the lens of Brexit. The Johnson government in particular has cited its lead on vaccine distribution as proof that officially exiting the bloc early in the new year was the right thing to do.

At a minimum, it has put Britain and the European Union in competition, and increased the grudge as Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca informed Brussels in January it would cut its planned deliveries of vaccines to the bloc over production difficulties, while providing Britain with its full order.

EU officials accused the company of prioritizing its home country, while AstraZeneca said Britain’s three-month head start in orders gave the company the time to resolve production issues similar to those currently facing EU procurement.

To appease the critics, Merkel resorted to explaining to the public the difficulties with vaccine production, pointing to more production facilities in the United States and Britain as reasons these countries have started their campaigns more early.

“I think overall nothing has gone wrong,” Merkel told state broadcaster ARD on Tuesday. “Of course, the question arises: why is the United States faster, why is Israel faster, why is the United Kingdom faster? This disturbs, of course, ”she added, without offering an answer.

Other top European leaders have sought to emerge from the tumult of recent weeks surrounding the derailment in vaccine deliveries.

Since the bloc’s confrontation with AstraZeneca, in which it took protectionist measures to tighten the business and almost imploded already fragile relations with Britain, a more forward-looking sense of self-reflection and action moved to Brussels.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has faced harsh personal criticism for her handling of the vaccine procurement process, admitted that Europe had ignored the difficulty of vaccine production.

“A start of vaccination does not mean a continuous flow of vaccine doses from industry,” von der Leyen told European news agencies this month. “It’s a bitter learning part, and we certainly underestimated it.”

Von der Leyen also hired Moncef Slaoui, a senior Belgian American pharmaceutical executive who worked on the US Operation Warp Speed, as a consultant, and EU leaders tried to gently push her towards a more proactive approach with the new vaccines. which show promising signs. .

Making vaccines is complicated, as German left-wing Süddeutsche Zeitung wrote in an editorial, adding that the government’s real failure was a failure to communicate this effectively to the public.

“Germany shares the fate of the slow vaccination rate with the rest of the world, with very rare exceptions,” the newspaper wrote in an editorial Tuesday. “Despite all the impatience and exhaustion, even science and technology have limits.”

Yet despite the political reflections that point to a time of ‘mistakes made, lessons learned’ for the European Commission, the most difficult part of correcting the bloc’s course and speeding up vaccination will be changing attitudes within institutions that drive the process.

“I would like to say that when we are constantly trying to compare with the United States, we shouldn’t have any complexes,” Sandra Gallina, the commission’s vaccine officer and head of its health division, said at a parliamentary hearing. last week.

“I’m not jealous of what Biden is doing, because in fact the situation here in Europe is, can I say, better,” she said.

