SoftBank’s Vision Fund posts record loss

The fall in the value of some of its successful IPOs and China’s crackdown on the tech sector resulted in a record loss.

SoftBank Group Corp. announced a record loss in its Vision Fund unit as the value of public holdings like Coupang Inc. and Didi Global Inc. plunged.

The unit’s loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 was 825.1 billion yen ($ 7.3 billion), exceeding the loss of 788.6 billion yen recorded by the company amid the impairments caused by the pandemic. Overall, the Tokyo-based company recorded a net loss of 397.9 billion yen during the period.

Masayoshi Son’s Vision Fund has been a volatile contributor to profit and loss since its inception in 2017. The first downturn began in 2019 with the disappointing public debut of Uber Technology Inc. and the implosion of WeWork, followed by the impact of the coronavirus.

Then, a global surge in tech stocks propelled Vision Fund’s earnings to new records for three consecutive quarters last year, thanks to successful announcements by South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang, US delivery company DoorDash. Inc. and Chinese online property platform KE Holdings Inc. Now the plummeting value of some of these companies and a crackdown on the tech sector by Chinese regulators has once again pushed the company into the red.

“If you look at the performance of the Vision Fund so far this year, just about everything it has put on the market so far has lost money since its listing,” said Kirk Boodry, analyst. at Redex Research in Tokyo, before the results were announced. “It’s an incredibly poor record. They have been the source of many overpriced IPOs. It makes you wonder if this whole cycle of investing, going public and then recovering your money is broken. “

SoftBank shares have slipped about 24% this year.

SoftBank’s losses in billions of USD

Coupang -6.7

Didi -6.1

KE Holdings -2.2

Complete Truck Alliance -1.2

Zymergen -0.7

The unrealized loss on valuation of public companies totaled $ 17.7 billion in the quarter for SoftBank’s two Vision funds. Coupang was responsible for the $ 6.7 billion loss. Two quarters earlier, the South Korean e-commerce leader marked Son’s best performance since listing Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., when it contributed $ 24.5 billion to Vision Fund profits.

SoftBank’s portfolio of Chinese startups have been hit particularly hard after regulators across the country launched an offensive against the tech industry. Didi, whose debut at the end of the previous quarter was one of the biggest U.S. offerings of the past decade, lost $ 6.1 billion in the quarter, and Uber-style trucking startup Full Truck Alliance Co., lost $ 1.2 billion.

KE Holdings Inc., which operates online real estate service Beike, lost $ 2.2 billion in value. The little-known Chinese startup handed SoftBank an unrealized gain of $ 5.1 billion when it went public in August 2020, pushing Vision Fund earnings to a new record in this quarter. Even though the company has not been directly targeted by regulators, its stock is down more than 70% from its peak and is trading below the IPO price.

“Chinese regulators have no incentive to clean the air and publicly signal that the crackdown is over,” Bodry said. “This uncertainty about the future of Chinese technology may last for some time.”

The losses in the public portfolio were offset by 455.9 billion yen in gains made as SoftBank cashed in some of its most successful investments. SoftBank sold $ 2.2 billion of DoorDash shares in August and raised about $ 1.69 billion from the sale of Coupang shares in September.

Son also drastically curtailed its controversial stock and options trading program, liquidating all of its holdings in Amazon.com Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and PayPal Holdings Inc. SoftBank held a total of $ 5 billion. dollars in “highly liquid listed stocks,” up from $ 13.6 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

“For the next few quarters, we don’t have much to look forward to in the Vision Fund sector,” said Bodry. “Sure, there are upcoming IPOs that they can report, but it’s just drowned out by all the negative noise. And none of them will be as big as Didi.