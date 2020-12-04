Social media misinformation fuels vaccine reluctance: Global study shows link

December 04 (IPS) – Reluctance to immunize is a serious threat to global health, according to World Health Organization (WHO). the term refers to delayed acceptance or rejection of vaccines despite the availability of immunization services. This is a serious risk for people who do not get vaccinated as well as for the community in general.

Vaccine hesitancy is not new. There have been skeptics since the start of the vaccination. A little after Dr Edward Jenner invented the smallpox vaccine in 1796, rumors began to spread that cow heads were bursting from the bodies of people who had received the vaccine.

But the issue is particularly urgent now in efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preliminary results of four clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines suggest that they are very effective in preventing infection with COVID-19. It’s promising. But the mere existence of vaccines is not enough. People should accept and take enough vaccines to interrupt transmission of COVID-19 infection.

A recent poll shows that a substantial proportion of people can refuse or delay taking a COVID-19 vaccine. It is important to understand why.

Social media has spread a lot of misinformation against vaccination over the past 20 years. We recently assessed the effect of social media on vaccine reluctance around the world.

We have seen that in countries where social networks are used to organize actions offline, more people tend to believe that vaccinations are not safe. We have also found that foreign disinformation campaigns online are associated with both declining vaccine coverage over time and an increase in negative discussions about vaccines on social media.

Delays and denials of vaccination against COVID-19 – or any vaccine-preventable disease – would prevent communities from reaching the coverage thresholds necessary for herd immunity. Community transmission of COVID-19 is believed to continue, keeping the pandemic alive.

Research design

We measured social media use in two ways. First, we assessed the use of all social media platforms by the public to organize offline political action of any kind. Second, we measured the level of negatively oriented talk about vaccines on social media using all geocoded tweets around the world. 2018 to 2019. Geocoded tweets generate an indication of location based on contextual clues or the global position of the device. We also measured the level of coordinated disinformation from foreign sources (i.e. intentional disinformation) on social media in each country, using Digital society project indicators.

The intentional surge in anti-vaccination propaganda has been attributed to pseudo-state actors affiliated with Russia as part of the general efforts to break trust in experts and authorities The Western world.

We measured vaccine reluctance by using the percentage of the public per country who felt vaccines were unsafe, using Wellcome Global Monitor indicators for 137 countries. We also used annual vaccination coverage data from the World Health Organization for 166 countries.

Our goal was to assess whether social media organization and foreign disinformation were associated with increased vaccine reluctance and actual immunization levels.

Numerous studies in isolated countries and populations have shown that anti-vaccination propaganda has increased reluctance to vaccinate. Our study aimed to quantify this effect worldwide.

Results

We have found that using social media to organize offline action is strongly associated with the perception that vaccinations are unsafe. This perception intensifies as more organizing occurs on social media. In addition, foreign misinformation online is strongly associated with both an increase in negative discussions about vaccines on social media and declining immunization coverage over time.

We used a five-point scale to measure the degree to which false information is disseminated by foreign governments in a country. It ranged from “Never or hardly ever” to “Extremely often”. Moving one point up on this scale was associated with a 15% increase in negative vaccine tweets and a two percentage point decrease in average immunization coverage. Year after year.

Social media makes for easy mass public communication. This facilitates the sharing of marginal opinions and misinformation widely. Since any opinion can be presented as a fact, it is more difficult for individuals to be informed about issues. The truth is lost in the noise. It is difficult to say if something is an established fact.

The creation of doubt is particularly damaging in immunization, as uncertainty reluctance to vaccinate. Reluctance to immunize has led to numerous measles outbreaks in Europe and North America from 2018 to 2020.

In 2003, rumors spread about polio vaccines increased reluctance to take vaccines in Nigeria. This led to a boycott of polio vaccination in parts of the country. The result was a fivefold increase in polio cases in the country between 2003 and 2006. The boycott also contributed to polio epidemics on three continents.

Recommendations

Our study suggests that tackling social media misinformation about vaccines is key to reversing the growth of vaccine reluctance around the world. These results are particularly salient in the context of the current pandemic, given that COVID-19 vaccines will need to be deployed globally for billions of people. Policymakers need to start planning now for ways to work against the patterns found in this study.

The results demonstrate that public awareness and public education on the importance of vaccination will not be sufficient to ensure optimal uptake of COVID-19 vaccines. Governments should hold social media companies accountable by asking them to remove bogus anti-vaccination content, regardless of the source.

The key to countering disinformation online is its removal through social media platforms. The presentation of arguments against blatant disinformation paradoxically reinforces disinformation, because arguing against it gives it legitimacy.

Steven Lloyd Wilson, Assistant Professor of Politics, Brandeis University and Charles Shey Wiysonge, Director, Cochrane South Africa, South African Medical Research Council

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.