Social and economic fallout from COVID-19 hits women hardest

A profound shock to our societies and economies, the COVID-19 pandemic underscores society’s dependence on women both on the frontlines and at home, while simultaneously exposing structural inequalities in all areas . Responding to the pandemic is not only about correcting long-standing inequalities, but also about building a resilient world for the benefit of all, with women at the center of recovery. Credit: United Nations

UNITED NATIONS, January 27 (IPS) – With more 90 million confirmed cases and 1.9 million deaths worldwide, and a second wave extending through 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hold the world hostage.

Less visible and talked about is how its social and economic benefits hits women hard – and often more than men. the latest data shows that the pandemic is poised to push 47 million women and girls into extreme poverty, bringing the total number of women and girls living in extreme poverty to 435 million.

Projections also show that this number will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2030. To recover from this crisis, decisive government action is imperative to safeguard the rights and needs of women and girls.

As governments around the world scramble to protect jobs, adopt fiscal stimulus packages and social protection measures, how can policymakers make sure their responses to COVID-19 work for women and girls , whose needs, priorities and voices are chronically missing from the data and analysis that shapes policy?

Constanza Tabbush, research specialist at UN Women. Credit: Felicitas Rossi

Recently, UN Women and UNDP launched the Monitoring the global response to COVID-19 gender, a real-time database that includes more than 2,500 policy measures in 206 countries showing how governments are responding to the pandemic from a gender perspective.

This rich policy data repository – coverage measures on violence against women, women’s economic security and unpaid care – now provides evidence-based guidance to decision-makers on gender-sensitive response measures that protect the lives, jobs and well-being of women and men.

Throughout 2021, UN Women and UNDP will provide periodic updates to the Gender Tracker and incorporate new data on women’s leadership in the response to COVID-19.

Here are five key lessons emerging from the Gender Tracker, with a focus on social protection and labor market policies:

1. Place the needs of women at the center of the socio-economic response

The Gender Tracker shows that countries around the world have put in place extraordinary social protection and employment responses to the pandemic in 2020. However, although women face challenges. employment and Income whereas for men, only 10% of the 1,310 social protection and employment measures taken so far are explicitly aimed at strengthening women’s economic security.

Cash transfers and food aid that directly target or prioritize women are among the most common measures. Yet this social assistance for women is often small, temporary, and offers minimal benefits to women in need.

This is all the more worrying given that the economic uncertainty triggered by the pandemic is far from over and forecasts predict an increase in poverty among women. In 2021, it is expected that there will be 118 poor women for 100 poor people in the world.

To curb the rise in poverty among women, the government needs strong and interconnected social protection measures that protect them from risks and vulnerabilities from childhood to old age.

2. Extend COVID-related emergency measures for women

Policymakers will need to support, scale up and replicate existing measures supporting women’s economic security in 2021. So far, most social protection programs have not lasted through the lockdowns or economic downturn beyond long term, often leaving beneficiaries in difficulty after a few months.

At the start of 2020, cash transfers and food aid were key to securing women’s livelihoods. Most of the projects were of short duration and lasted average of 3.3 months.

In Togo, for example, the innovative three-month emergency cash transfer program against the coronavirus (Novissi) targeting informal workers included greater benefits for women, but has now been discontinued.

Togo is not the exception, but the rule. New evidence suggests that out of 429 cash programs, only 32 were extended for an additional period.

3. Expand assistance to informal workers to prevent more women from falling into poverty

In many developing countries, women work mainly in the informal economy – in areas such as domestic work, market trade or agriculture – and are often vulnerable to poverty and fall through cracks in the systems. existing social protection systems.

Supporting and extending the extension of social protection to informal workers in 2021 is essential to economically support women and their families.

Last year, countries like Brazil, Colombia, Kenya, Morocco, the Philippines and South Africa launched new cash transfer programs targeting informal workers, some of which offered additional benefits to women.

The emergency cash transfer in Brazil is characterized by the doubling of benefit levels for women heads of household, providing them with around $ 215 per month (compared to $ 107 for other beneficiaries).

Its positive effects added political momentum to parliamentary and civil society initiatives for a basic income program in the country. If improved, these temporary measures can thus constitute a stepping stone towards more permanent solutions for women in the informal economy.

4. Improve access to paid leave and childcare services so that women can keep their jobs and return to work.

Since the start of the pandemic, share of women in unpaid work cleaning, cooking and babysitting has increased, contributing to the exodus of women from the workforce.

Alarmingly, only 60 out of 206 countries have taken action to meet demands for unpaid care, expanding paid family leave or flexible working arrangements. Support for public childcare services – which are essential for women to keep their jobs – has been minimal.

Despite this, a handful of inspiring countries, including Costa Rica, Australia and Canada, have declared child care essential. For example, the Government of Canada recently announced major new investments in child care services as part of its economic recovery plan.

It is not too late for policy makers to promote swift action to counter the heavy toll the pandemic is taking on women’s participation in the labor market. Failure to do so can leave women with permanent scars from the economic crisis catalyzed by the pandemic.

5. Invest now in social protection systems to build resilient societies

The COVID-19 pandemic will not be the last shock our societies will endure, and policymakers are already looking for ways to buffer or prevent future hits. Now is the time to invest in strengthening national social protection systems.

Countries that invested in their social protection systems before the pandemic were better prepared to scale up or quickly scale cash transfers in response to the crisis, with positive ripple effects for women.

High-income countries in Europe, for example, relied heavily on their well-developed social insurance systems. Meanwhile, middle-income countries and some low-income countries (like Argentina, Bolivia, Egypt and South Africa) were also among the 39 countries that quickly rolled out cash transfers directly benefiting Women’s.

However, in the absence of comprehensive systems, other countries have struggled to put in place an adequate response. Each economic crisis further erodes the scarce resources available to the most vulnerable, deepening gender and social inequalities.

It is only by investing now in universal social protection systems that we can ensure that this crisis or future crises will not exacerbate the disadvantage of women and that this disadvantage will not be passed on from generation to generation. ‘other.

Source: UN Women

