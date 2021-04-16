Soaring food prices, conflict fueling hunger, rising prices in West and Central Africa: WFP

This figure is more than 30% higher than last year and represents the highest level for most of the last decade, according to a joint assessment of the Food Security Analysis released under the auspices of the Standing Committee. Interstate Drought Control in the Sahel (CILSS). , a regional organization.

Misery is multiplying

PAM stressed that immediate action is needed now to avert disaster. The warning precedes the lean season, from June to August, when food is scarce before the next harvest.

“In West Africa, conflict is already the engine of hunger and poverty. The relentless rise in prices acts as a multiplier of misery, pushing millions of people deeper into hunger and despair ”. mentionned Chris Nikoi, WFP Regional Director for West Africa.

“Even when food is available, families simply cannot afford it – and soaring prices are pushing a staple meal out of the reach of millions of poor families who were already struggling to cope.

WFP said measures to reduce COVID-19[female[feminine the spread have contributed to the dramatic increase in food prices in the region.

Rations at risk

Some commodities are up almost 40% from the five-year average. In some areas, prices have jumped more than 200 percent, while incomes have fallen due to declines in sectors such as trade, tourism and remittances.

“Until markets stabilize, food aid can be the only source of hope for millions of families. The needs are immense, and unless we can raise the funds we need, we simply cannot keep pace, ”said Nikoi. “We cannot let 2021 become the year of ration reduction,” he warned.

Run away from violence

Meanwhile, escalating violence in parts of West Africa is forcing people to flee their homes and abandon their income-generating fields. Affected countries include Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and the Central African Republic, as well as areas of northern Nigeria and areas of northwest and southwest of Cameroon.

People fleeing violence are particularly vulnerable to acute food insecurity. WFP has reported that in West Africa, nearly 10 million children under five suffer from acute malnutrition, half of them in the Sahel alone, and their numbers could increase dramatically.

The United Nations agency is seeking $ 770 million to fund its operations in 19 countries in West and Central Africa over the next six months. The plan is to help nearly 18 million people, most of whom, or 68%, are in crisis and emergency response.