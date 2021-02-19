Soaring: Bitcoin hits record $ 53,750, market cap of $ 1 trillion

The world’s leading cryptocurrency has jumped 60% this month alone, fueled in part by traditional investors like Tesla.

Bitcoin hit a new high on Friday, hitting a market cap of $ 1 trillion and blithely ignoring analyst warnings that this is an “economic side show” and poor hedging against falling prices. stock prices.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency has hit a record high of $ 53,750. It has increased by around 60% so far this month.

Bitcoin’s gains have been fueled by signs that it is increasingly accepted by investors and mainstream businesses, from Tesla and Mastercard to Band of New York Mellon.

Its latest gains have taken its market cap – all bitcoin in circulation – to $ 1 trillion, according to cryptocurrency data website CoinMarketCap.

Still, many analysts and investors remain skeptical of the unevenly regulated and highly volatile digital asset, which is still little used for trading.

JP Morgan analysts said current bitcoin prices are well above fair value estimates. Mainstream adoption increases bitcoin’s correlation with cyclical assets, which rise and fall with economic changes, in turn reducing the benefits of diversifying into crypto, the investment bank said in a note.

“Crypto assets continue to rank as the poorest hedge against major stock declines, with questionable diversification benefits at prices so far above production costs, while correlations with cyclical assets increase with the ‘integration of crypto ownership,’ said JP Morgan.

Bitcoin is an “economic side-show,” he added, calling innovation in financial technology and the growth of digital platforms in credit and payments “the true story of financial transformation in the COVID era. -19 ”.

Other investors this week said bitcoin’s volatility was a barrier to its ambitions to become a popular payment medium.

On Thursday, Tesla boss Elon Musk – whose tweets fueled the Bitcoin rally – said owning the digital coin was a bit better than holding cash. He also defended Tesla’s recent purchase of $ 1.5 billion of bitcoin, which sparked general public interest in digital currency.

Bitcoin supporters argue that cryptocurrency is a ‘digital gold’ that can guard against the risk of inflation triggered by massive central bank and government stimulus packages designed to counter COVID-19.

Still, bitcoin would need to hit $ 146,000 in the long run for its market capitalization to equal the total private sector investment in gold through exchange-traded funds or bullion and coins, according to JP Morgan.

Rival cryptocurrency ether fell 0.5%, still close to the record high of $ 1951 reached earlier on Friday. It was raised by growing institutional interest and after the launch of its futures contracts on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.