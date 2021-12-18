‘SNL’ is canceling its live audience for its last show of 2021.

“Saturday Night Live” announced, just hours before show time, that there would be no live audiences on Saturday night “out of caution” amid the wave of coronavirus cases in New York City linked to the Omicron variant.

The show too wrote on Twitter that there would be “limited cast and crew,” but he did not say if any of the cast members tested positive for the virus.

“The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol,” he said, adding that those who had tickets for the Rockefeller Center registration “would soon get more. ‘information’.

“SNL” normally records a dress rehearsal at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday, then the live show airs at 11:30 p.m.