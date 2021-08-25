Sniper kills four in attack near French embassy in Tanzania

President Hassan said an armed man was shot dead after killing three police officers and a private security guard in Dar es Salaam.

An attacker armed with an assault rifle was shot dead on Wednesday after killing three police officers and an employee of a private security company near the French embassy in Dar es Salaam, the commercial capital of Tanzania, said President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Hassan said on Twitter that the assailant had been “neutralized” and “calm has returned”.

“I send my condolences to the police services and to the families of three policemen and an officer from the SGA security company, who lost their lives after an armed person attacked them in the Salenda neighborhood in Dar es Salaam, ”Hassan said.

Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro said police were trying to identify the assailant in a short video posted by Millard Ayo, a Tanzanian news site. He said the shooter’s motives remained unknown.

Police operations chief Liberatus Sabas told reporters six other people were injured in the incident.

Police on duty at the French mission and a nearby bank attempted to stop the gunman, who was shouting that he wanted to kill police officers, witnesses said.

“Several motorists left their vehicles on the road and took shelter,” said Lucy Kilomo, a resident of the city’s Kinondoni neighborhood who was on a passenger bus, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency. .

The man was standing in the middle of a road when he was shot by police, she said.

The United States Embassy has warned citizens in a security alert to avoid the area.

The confrontation came shortly after President Samia Suluhu Hassan addressed security officials in another part of town, the commercial center of Tanzania.

The incident occurred barely a month after a man armed with a pistol, who allegedly had psychological problems, killed his friend and committed suicide in Sinza, a suburb on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam. .