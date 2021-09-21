Snacks, books for prisoners trigger arrests under Hong Kong security law

Three members of a group of pro-democracy students accused of “subversion” for a program to support prisoners.

Hong Kong police arrested three student activists for “subversion” under the National Land Security Act regarding the group’s welfare program for prisoners, street kiosks and social media content.

Chief Superintendent Steve Li of the city’s new national security police unit announced on Monday the arrest of two men and a woman from the pro-democracy group Student Politicism.

The three people between the ages of 18 and 20 were group chairman Wong Yat-chin, permanent secretary Wong Chi-sum, and former spokesperson Chu Wai-ying.

Li said the group had set up kiosks on the streets to broadcast what it called hate speech against the government, including urging people not to use a government app to track the spread of the coronavirus.

Police raided the group’s warehouse and seized large quantities of candy, surgical masks, cookies, lotion and books – all items on a list of goods detainees are allowed to receive from the outside – as evidence.

But Li suggested that democracy activists were using the items to win supporters in prison.

“Helping the prisoners is not a problem but it depends on the intention,” Li said.

“If the intention is to help like-minded prisoners and to recruit followers… to continue violating national security, that’s a problem for sure. “

Mover recovers box full of M & M’s chocolates seized by police after searching warehouse used by Student Politicism, Hong Kong [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]

The charge of subversion carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The group also used slogans declared illegal under the new national security law and told people to “prepare for the next revolution,” Li said.

China imposed security law on Hong Kong at the end of June last year, saying it was necessary to bring stability to the territory following mass marches and protests in 2019. It also overhauled the territory’s electoral system to ensure that “” can hold political office in Hong Kong.

Critics said Beijing was destroying freedoms promised when Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Hundreds of people have been jailed since the 2019 protests, and many of the city’s most prominent politicians and pro-democracy activists are either in jail awaiting trial, often on national security grounds, or have already been sentenced. Others have gone into exile.

In recent weeks, authorities have sought to portray prisons as the next battle front in their war to protect “national security”.

Earlier this month, the city’s top security official, Chris Tang, accused jailed activists of collecting items such as chocolates and hair clips to “empower” and “solicit followers ”.

Wall-fare, a prisoners’ rights group that provided supplies to prisoners and put them in touch with correspondents, disbanded after making the comments.

National security law punishes what China considers secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces up to life in prison.