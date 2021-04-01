Smugglers drop children over US-Mexico border wall: US police

The U.S. Border Patrol released a video showing two children – 3, 5 – being physically dropped off in the United States by smugglers.

Two little Ecuadorian girls were hoisted and dropped from the top of a four-meter (14-foot) wall at the US-Mexico border in the middle of the night before being picked up by US officers.

The children, aged 3 and 5, were taken to a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) station in Santa Teresa, New Mexico on Tuesday evening to be assessed by medical personnel and then taken been taken to a local hospital as a precaution. CBP said the girls remained in agency custody.

“On Tuesday evening, a Santa Teresa agent using camera technology observed a smuggler drop two young children off the top of the border fence about 14 feet high (four meters high),” CBP said in a report. press release Wednesday.

“I am appalled by the way these smugglers viciously dumped innocent children from a 14 foot border fence last night,” Chief Patrol Officer Gloria Chavez said in the statement.

Chavez said US agents were working with Mexican authorities to identify those responsible.

“Without the vigilance of our agents using mobile technology, these two tender aged siblings would have been exposed to the harsh elements of the desert environment for hours,” said Chavez.

US faces surge in migrant and refugee arrivals at the country’s southern border [AFP]

“ Far from human habitation ”

Mike Hanna of Al Jazeera, of the US capital Washington, DC, said the children were dumped in an area far removed from human habitation.

“According to CBP, if they weren’t picked up on the camera monitors, they would be exposed to the elements overnight,” he said.

“CBP recovered them very quickly and examined them medically. They are said to be in good health. “

The United States faces an increase in arrivals of migrants and refugees at the country’s southern border, mostly Central Americans fleeing poverty and violence in their own country.

Recently, there has been an average of 500 unaccompanied children crossing each day.

President Joe Biden’s administration faces increasing pressure to deal with the situation and criticism over how unaccompanied minors are being cared for by the US government.

According to Raul Benitez Manaut of the National University of Mexico, the change of government in the United States has given hope to immigrants and refugees, increasing the number of people trying to cross the border.

“One of the key elements of Biden’s policy concerns unaccompanied minors,” he told Al Jazeera, adding that this has led to an increase in arrivals of children from Latin American countries. .

According to official statistics, the Department of Health and Human Services had 12,918 dependent migrant and refugee children on Tuesday, while CBP was responsible for caring for 5,285 others.