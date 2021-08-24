Smartphone app helps Fijians grow and eat healthier food

Nina Salusalu works in her garden, which she started with advice from the My Kana smartphone app. Credit: Ivamere Nataro / IPS.

Aug 24 (IPS) – A smartphone app in Fiji is helping users not only eat better, but also grow foods that will contribute to a more nutritious diet.

An initiative of the University of the South Pacific and the Ministry of Health (MoH), the My Kana app was launched in 2017 to help tackle the growing prevalence of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) in Fiji and the South Pacific.

NCDs, mainly diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and respiratory disease, accounted for 80% of all deaths in Fiji in 2015, according to a report from the Department of Health. In 2018, the country recorded the highest diabetes death rate in the world, with 188 deaths per 100,000 population, according to the Asia-Pacific Report.

But there is hope that the My Kana app will help make a difference. It has two components: My meals and My garden. My Meals allows participants to record and view their meals so they can monitor what they eat and drink, and know if their meals are balanced and healthy. They can also select ingredients, many of which are native to the Pacific, to create recipes.

To date, the app, which is free for Pacific users, has around 500 active users, the country’s senior nutritionist at the Department of Health, Alvina Deo, told the Department of Health. My Kana also has a social media presence on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, where 60% of subscribers are female. This may be due to women’s interest in gardening and their concern for feeding their families, Deo said in an interview.

My Garden guides users on how to start and maintain a family garden, depending on the season, and how to record the growing process.

Adi Kelera is a happy user of My Kana. “I was able to monitor my water intake, which I don’t normally do,” she said, adding, “the reflection of the data of what I’m eating motivated me to take up my routine. home exercise more passionately, especially my weight and height goal.

Kelera admits that the Covid-19 restrictions have affected her lifestyle and daily training schedule, like many other people. “The pandemic has somehow turned many people away from maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and before they know it they are becoming obese and starting to develop noncommunicable diseases. “

However, she continues to use the app, especially the food selfie option. “The app gives me an estimate of the amount of calories, fat and protein in my food. I find it really useful and informative at the same time.

Kelera believes that the application can be improved. “I think there should be a notification to remind users to stay on track and an automated plan when they log into their contact details.” But she said she would recommend My Kana to her family and friends because it is user friendly.

Nina Salusalu uses the app not only to keep track of her diet, but also followed her advice to create a vegetable garden. She was able to harvest tomatoes, cabbage and beans using containers and buckets. “I don’t have a lot of space for home gardening, but that hasn’t stopped me from growing vegetables. I really enjoy this app, especially during this pandemic. “

Salusalu thinks more people should know about My Kana. “I think there are still smartphone users who are not familiar with the app and need to be educated about it as Fiji needs to tackle the NCD problem.”

Approximately 817,425 Fijians, or 95% of the population, have access to mobile internet connectivity over 3G, 4G and 4G + networks.

Both NCDs and the pandemic have put pressure on Fiji’s already stretched health resources. Covid-19 only makes health problems worse, as people with pre-existing health conditions, including NCDs, are more likely to succumb to the virus.

The first wave of Covid-19 in 2020 saw huge uptake in using the My Kana app, Deo said. It was then that the My Garden component was developed. “The My Kana garden component was aimed at empowering the people of Fijian and other South Pacific islanders to grow our own vegetables, fruits and crops, and eat healthy,” she said.

“Thanks to the My Kana garden component, all of our healthcare establishments are encouraged to create gardens to promote healthy eating and serve as models,” added Deo.

She noted that My Kana will also help address the lack of statistics on NCDs in Fiji and the Pacific, and contribute to research in the region. “The My Kana app can contribute to food and nutrition security indicators of inclusive and sustainable national development, and will improve the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable populations. “

Before Covid, the application was promoted through ongoing community training. But with the pandemic restrictions, this is now happening on social media platforms, where subscribers are continually reminded to use the app to make healthy choices.