Small plane crashes near Milan, killing everyone on board
A small plane crashed into an empty building on the outskirts of Milan on Sunday, and its six passengers and two crew members all died, Italian authorities said.
Police authorities said that on board were three Romanian citizens, two French, one Canadian and two Italians, but refused to reveal their identities. Italian media reported that a passenger was a little boy and the pilot was a Romanian billionaire on vacation with family and friends.
. The Italian Civil Aviation Safety Investigation Authority could not be reached immediately for comment, but the country’s air traffic controller ENAV said he had lost radio contact and radar with the aircraft a few minutes after takeoff.
No one was killed on the ground, Italian firefighters said.
The plane was heading for the Italian island of Sardinia when it crashed early Sunday afternoon just south of Milan, minutes after taking off from Milan Linate airport, firefighters said. Italians in a press release. The impact set a number of cars parked nearby on fire, but the street was deserted at the time.
Locals told Italian television that they heard the plane’s engines shut down and saw a fire, before seeing the plane plunge into a two-story building undergoing restoration.
“I saw something flying in the air, then a loud noise; it was very scary, ”Andrea Speciale, 19, a student, told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera in a television interview. “It was already flying low when it dived and crashed.”
Another witness, the owner of a pizzeria in San Donato Milanese, the town where the plane crashed, told Adnkronos news agency that he heard a loud bang and walked out of his store, then saw the bodies of a young boy and an adult. on the ground.
Police footage from the scene showed cars still on fire and a long smoke pipe coming from the devastated facade of the building, a warehouse with offices belonging to the Milan public transport company.
The firefighters were recovering the scattered parts of the small plane in a large area that had been cordoned off by the authorities. The district contains an urban mix of residential buildings, large office spaces and warehouses next to a metro station.
Authorities were still trying to establish what had happened, but said the flight path seemed to suggest the pilot attempted to turn and return to the airport shortly after flying over the base. local seaplanes and densely populated areas southeast of Milan.
