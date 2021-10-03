Small plane crashes near Milan, killing everyone on board

A small plane crashed into an empty building on the outskirts of Milan on Sunday, and its six passengers and two crew members all died, Italian authorities said.

Police authorities said that on board were three Romanian citizens, two French, one Canadian and two Italians, but refused to reveal their identities. Italian media reported that a passenger was a little boy and the pilot was a Romanian billionaire on vacation with family and friends.

. The Italian Civil Aviation Safety Investigation Authority could not be reached immediately for comment, but the country’s air traffic controller ENAV said he had lost radio contact and radar with the aircraft a few minutes after takeoff.

No one was killed on the ground, Italian firefighters said.

The plane was heading for the Italian island of Sardinia when it crashed early Sunday afternoon just south of Milan, minutes after taking off from Milan Linate airport, firefighters said. Italians in a press release. The impact set a number of cars parked nearby on fire, but the street was deserted at the time.