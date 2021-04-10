Sliding in the polls, Erdogan unleashes a new storm on the Bosphorus

ISTANBUL – The unpredictable roller coasters that have become Turkish politics were fully exposed last week after 104 retired admirals publicly challenged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an open letter – and 10 of them ended up in jail , accused of plotting a coup.

It is no coincidence that the episode came as Mr Erdogan finds himself in the midst of one of the most intense political passages of his career, as the worsening pandemic and the economy have taken hold. let the president slip in the opinion polls even as he accumulates more power.

To inspire party faithful, Mr. Erdogan is back to announce one of his favorite big ideas: to dig a canal, through Istanbul, from the Black Sea to the Sea of ​​Marmara to open a new maritime route parallel to the ‘narrow Bosphorus.

For now, the use of these natural waterways is governed by the Montreux Convention, an international treaty forged in 1936, between the two world wars, with the aim of eliminating volatile tensions on one of the points of most vital maritime strangulation in the world.