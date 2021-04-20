Sleeping too little in middle age may increase risk of dementia, study finds

The correlation was also whether or not people were taking sleeping pills and whether or not they had a mutation called ApoE4 that makes people more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease, Dr Sabia said.

The researchers found no general difference between men and women.

“The study found a modest, but I would say quite large, association of the risk of short sleep and dementia,” said Pamela Lutsey, associate professor of epidemiology and community health at the University of Minnesota, who did did not participate in the search. “Short sleep is very common and because of this, although it is slightly associated with the risk of dementia, it can be important at the societal level. Short sleep is something we have control over, something you can change. “

Yet, as with other research in this area, the study had limitations that prevented it from proving that insufficient sleep can help dementia. Most of the sleep data has been self-reported, a subjective measure that isn’t always accurate, experts said.

At one point, nearly 4,000 participants had the sleep time measured by accelerometers and that data was consistent with their self-reported sleep times, the researchers said. Yet this quantitative measure came late in the study, when participants were around 69 years old, making it less useful than if it had been obtained at younger ages.

In addition, most of the participants were white and better educated and healthier than the general UK population. And by relying on electronic medical records for dementia diagnoses, researchers may have missed some cases. They also couldn’t identify the exact types of dementia.

“It’s always difficult to know what to conclude from these types of studies,” wrote Robert Howard, professor of old age psychiatry at University College London, one of the many experts who commented on the study. at Nature Communications. “Insomniacs – who probably don’t need anything else to ruminate on in bed,” he added, “shouldn’t worry that they are headed for dementia unless they fall asleep immediately. . “

There are compelling scientific theories as to why a lack of sleep might exacerbate the risk of dementia, especially Alzheimer’s. Studies have shown that levels of amyloid in cerebrospinal fluid, a protein that clumps in plaques in Alzheimer’s disease, “increase if people deprive of sleep,” said Dr. Musiek. Other studies on amyloid and another Alzheimer’s protein, tau, suggest that “sleep is important for removing protein from the brain or limiting production,” he said.