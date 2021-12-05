Sleep, seaside, potato soup: what will Merkel do next?

After 16 years at the helm of Europe’s largest economy, the first thing Angela Merkel wants to do when she steps out of politics is “take a nap.” But what about then?

The veteran chancellor has remained silent on what she will do after handing over the reins to her successor Olaf Scholz on December 8.

During her four terms, Merkel, 67, has often been described as the most powerful woman in the world, but she has recently hinted that she is sure to be in the driver’s seat.

“I will understand very quickly that all of this is now someone else’s responsibility. And I think I’m going to like this situation a lot,” she said during a trip to Washington this summer.

Famous for her stamina and ability to stay cool after meetings all night, Merkel once said that she can store sleep like a camel stores water.

But when asked about her retirement in Washington, she replies, “Maybe I’ll try to read something, then my eyes will start to close because I’m tired, so I’m going to take a nap. , and then we’ll see where I go. “

– ‘See what’s going on’ –

First elected as an MP in 1990, just after German reunification, Merkel recently hinted that she never had time to stop and think about what else she would like to do. .

“I’ve never had a normal working day and (…) I naturally stopped wondering what interests me most outside of politics,” she told an audience at the time. from a joint interview with Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

“As I have reached the age of 67, I don’t have an infinite amount of time left. It means I want to think hard about what I want to do in the next phase of my life,” she said. .

“Do I want to write, do I want to talk, do I want to hike, do I want to stay home, do I want to see the world? J decided to do nothing to start with and see what happens. “

Merkel’s predecessors did not remain silent for long. Helmut Schmidt, who left the Chancellery in 1982, became co-editor of the weekly Die Zeit and a popular commentator on political life.

Helmut Kohl started his own consulting firm and Gerhard Schroeder became a lobbyist, taking a controversial position as chairman of the board of Russian oil giant Rosneft.

German writer David Safier envisioned a more eccentric future for Merkel, writing a detective story called Miss Merkel which sees her tempted to come out of retirement to investigate a mysterious murder.

– Vegetable plantation –

Merkel may wish to spend more time with her husband Joachim Sauer in Hohenwalde, near Templin in the former East Germany where she grew up and where she has a vacation home where she retreats when she is tired.

Among the leisure activities she can undertake is planting vegetables and especially potatoes, something she once told Bunte magazine in a 2013 interview that she loved to do.

She is also known to be a fan of the volcanic island of D’Ischia, especially the remote seaside village of Sant’Angelo.

Merkel was captured on a smartphone video this week browsing the shoes at a Berlin sportswear store, suggesting she might be planning something active.

Or the former scientist could embark on a speaking tour of the countless universities from Seoul to Tel Aviv that have awarded her honorary doctorates.

Merkel is expected to receive a monthly pension of around 15,000 euros ($ 16,900) upon retirement, according to a calculation by the German Taxpayers Association.

But she was never the type to spend lavishly, living in a fourth-floor apartment in Berlin and often doing her own groceries.

In 2014, she even took Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to her favorite supermarket in Berlin after a bilateral meeting.

So maybe she’ll just spend a few quiet nights sipping her beloved white wine and concocting the dish she once said was her favorite, “really good potato soup.”

