Sleep evolved before the brain. Hydras are living proof

The hydra is a simple creature. Less than half an inch long, its tubular body has a foot on one end and a mouth on the other. The foot clings to a surface underwater – a plant or a rock, perhaps – and the mouth, surrounded by tentacles, traps passing water fleas. He doesn’t have a brain, or even a lot of a nervous system.

And even, new research shows, he is sleeping. Studies by a team in South Korea and Japan have shown that the hydra periodically falls into a state of rest that meets essential criteria for sleep.

At first glance, this may seem unlikely. For more than a century, researchers studying sleep have investigated its purpose and structure in the brain. They explored the links of sleep with memory and learning. They numbered the neural circuits that plunge us into and out of unconscious sleep. They recorded the telltale changes in the brain waves that mark our passage through the various stages of sleep and tried to understand what motivates them. Mountains of research and people’s daily experiences attest to human sleep brain connection.

But a counterpoint to this brain-centered view of sleep has emerged. The researchers noticed that the molecules produced by muscles and some other fabrics outside the nervous system can regulate sleep. Sleep affects metabolism in a pervasive way in the body, suggesting that its influence is not exclusively neurological. And a body of work that has been growing quietly but steadily for decades has shown that simple organisms with less and less brains spend a lot of time doing something very similar to sleep. Sometimes their behavior has been cataloged as only “like sleeping”, but as more and more details are uncovered, it has become less and less clear why this distinction is necessary.

It seems that simple creatures, now including the brainless hydra, can sleep. And the intriguing implication of this discovery is that the original role of sleep, buried billions of years ago in the history of life, may have been very different from the standard human conception of it. If sleep doesn’t require a brain, then it can be a much larger phenomenon than we realize.

Recognize sleep

Sleep is not the same as hibernation, or coma, or drunkenness, or any other state of rest, French sleep scientist Henri Piéron wrote in 1913. Although all implied an absence of movement superficially similar, each had distinctive qualities, and this daily interruption of our conscious experience was particularly mysterious. Without it made someone foggy, confused, unable to think clearly. For researchers who wanted to learn more about sleep, it seemed essential to understand what it was doing to the brain.

And so, in the middle of the 20th century, if you wanted to study sleep, you were becoming an expert reader of electroencephalograms, or EEGs. Putting electrodes on humans, cats or rats allowed researchers to tell with apparent accuracy if a subject was sleeping and what stage of sleep they were in. This approach produced a lot of information, but it left a bias in the science: almost everything we learned about sleep came from animals that could be fitted with electrodes, and the characteristics of sleep were increasingly defined. depending on the brain activity associated with them.

This frustrated Irene Tobler, a sleep physiologist working at the University of Zurich in the late 1970s who had started studying cockroach behavior, curious about whether invertebrates like insects sleep like mammals. Having read Pieron and others, Tobler knew that sleep could also be defined by behavior.

She distilled a set of behavioral criteria to identify sleep without EEG. A sleeping animal does not move. It is harder to wake up than one who is just resting. He may strike a different pose than when awake, or he may seek out a specific place to sleep. Once awake, he behaves normally rather than slowly. And Tobler added a criterion of his own, taken from his work with rats: A sleeping animal that has been disturbed will later sleep longer or deeper than usual, a phenomenon called sleep homeostasis.