Slaughterhouse closures spread after cyberattack on meat producer

A cyberattack on JBS SA, the world’s largest meat producer, has forced the closure of some slaughterhouses around the world, and there are signs the closures are spreading.

JBS’s five largest U.S. beef factories, which together process 22,500 cattle a day, have halted meat processing, Facebook posts, employees and unions say, following Sunday’s attack on the company’s computer networks. Slaughter operations in Australia had already been halted, according to a trade group, and one of Canada’s largest beef factories was idle for its second day on Tuesday.

The prospect of wider shutdowns around the world is already shaking up agricultural markets and raising food security concerns as hackers increasingly target critical infrastructure. In the United States alone, JBS accounts for almost a quarter of all beef production capacity and almost a fifth of all pork production capacity. Cattle futures have collapsed.

The Brazilian meat giant has shut down its North American and Australian computer networks after an assault on some of its servers on Sunday, the company said via email. Without commenting on operations at its factories, JBS said the incident could delay some transactions with customers and suppliers.

“Beef retailers and processors are coming out of a long weekend and need to catch up on their orders,” Steiner Consulting Group said in its Daily Livestock Report. “If they suddenly get a call saying that the product might not be delivered tomorrow or this week, it will create very significant challenges in keeping the factories up and running and the retail locker stocked.”

JBS closed meat processing facilities in Utah, Texas, Wisconsin and Nebraska on Tuesday and canceled shifts at factories in Iowa and Colorado, according to union officials and employees. Union Facebook posts also indicated that some killing and manufacturing changes in the United States were also reversed. Pork and chicken facilities across the country are also shut down by the owner of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., the second-largest chicken producer in the United States, according to union officials and employees.

JBS has not commented on plant closures in the United States, although the company said its Brazilian factories are operating normally.

JBS shares rose 1.4% in Sao Paulo, against the 1.5% gain in Brazil’s benchmark Ibovespa. Chicago cattle futures fell 3.4% to their lowest since Jan.12, before cutting losses to around 1%. Potential slaughterhouse closures at JBS factories have exacerbated an existing supply glut, with too many cattle than the capacity to process.

The US Department of Agriculture’s midday reports for beef and pork did not disclose prices due to “packer submission issues.” However, the CME group’s pork futures contract jumped more than 2%.

JBS is the largest beef producer in the United States, accounting for 23% of the country’s maximum capacity compared to the 22% share of rival Tyson Foods Inc., according to an investor report from Tyson.

The beef and pork units of JBS USA and Pilgrim’s Pride generated net sales of around $ 40 billion in 2020, according to company documents. The division includes operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Europe.

Hackers now have the commodities industry in their sights with the JBS attack coming just three weeks after Colonial Pipeline Co., the operator of America’s largest gasoline pipeline, was targeted by a ransomware attack. It also happened as the global meat industry battles persistent absenteeism from Covid-19 after recovering from the massive outbreaks of the past year which saw factories closed and supplies cut off.

“Although JBS has not confirmed that this is a ransomware attack, it has all the characteristics of it,” said Allan Liska, senior security architect at cybersecurity analysis firm Recorded Future, who said there have been more than 40 publicly reported ransomware attacks against food companies since May 2020. “The real number is probably higher. “

The cyberattack hit the Canadian beef plant in Brooks, Alta., About 190 kilometers (118 miles) east of Calgary, with shifts canceled Monday and Tuesday, according to Scott Payne, a spokesperson for Local 401 of the United Food and Commercial Workers of Canada. The plant processes 30% of federally inspected cattle in Canada, according to the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association.

A JBS packaging facility in Belleville, Ont., Where beef, pork and salmon are prepared for grocery stores, was operating normally, Tim Deelstra of UFCW Canada Local 175 said on Monday. In the United States, UFCW Local 7 posted on Facebook that Killing and Manufacturing Crews A and B were canceled for June 1. Members of Local 7 include 3,000 JBS workers in Greeley, Colorado.

JBS has facilities in 20 countries. The United States accounts for half of the company’s revenue, while Australia and New Zealand account for 4% and Canada 3%, according to the company’s statements. The company is also present in South America and Europe.

Backup servers fine

Backup servers have not been affected and the company is working to restore systems as soon as possible, according to a JBS USA statement on Monday. The processor said it was not aware of any customer, supplier or employee data that was compromised or misused.

The Australian Cyber ​​Security Center is providing technical assistance to JBS, while Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the government is working with international partners to try to trace, rectify and prosecute where possible the perpetrators of the attack.

JBS is Australia’s largest meat and food processor with a portfolio of branded beef, lamb, pork and value-added products, according to its website. It exports to over 50 countries and its Dinmore plant is the largest beef plant in the southern hemisphere. In the domestic market, the Australian Meat Industry Council said there is no indication the attack will have a major impact on the supply of red meat and pork products.

Still, the shutdown is a big concern for exports if it continues, said Matt Dalgleish, head of commodity market intelligence at Thomas Elder Markets, noting that Australia ships around 70% overseas to 75% of red meat products from sheep and cattle. There is also a risk to global supplies.

“If it’s a short-term scenario, just a week or something that they’re offline, then it’s probably just a minimal hiccup,” Dalgleish said. But “given the size of JBS in the world, if they were offline for more than a week, we’re definitely going to see supply chain disruptions,” he said.

–With help from Jason Scott, Sybilla Gross, Michael Hirtzer, Marcy Nicholson, Alyza Sebenius and Lydia Mulvany.