Six states are opening vaccination to all adults on Monday, with many residents keen to be vaccinated.

Even as vaccine eligibility continues to expand across America – nearly every state has committed to making every adult eligible by May 1 – the United States has also reported an increase in the number of new ones. case over the past week. About 75,000 new cases were reported on Friday, a significant increase from the 60,000 added the previous Friday.

The northeastern states accounted for about 30% of the country’s new cases in the past two weeks, up from 20% in the first two weeks of February.

In New York City, there were an average of 8,426 new cases per day, an 18% increase from the average two weeks earlier, according to a New York Times database. In New Jersey over the past week, there has been an average of 4,249 new cases reported per day, a 21% increase over the average two weeks earlier. And on Friday, Vermont set a single-day case record with 283 new infections; it is the first state to establish a case since January 18.

For many, the vaccine cannot come soon enough.

Nicole Drum, 42, a writer from metro Kansas City, Kan., Cried on Friday when she learned she would be eligible for the vaccine as early as Monday. She started calling pharmacies and searching online for available appointments “within minutes of breaking the news,” she said.

Mrs. Drum called about 10 places without success. She had better luck on a county website and made an appointment for Wednesday.