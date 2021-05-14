Six Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire in West Bank – Times of India

Israeli forces fire tear gas canister at Palestinian protesters during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank (AFP)

GAZA CITY: Palestinian health officials say six Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank on Friday.

According to the Health Ministry, five people were killed in stone-throwing clashes with Israeli forces in several locations, and a sixth was killed in an attempt to stab an Israeli soldier.

Health officials said around 100 Palestinians were injured, most by live fire. The protests took place in several locations across the West Bank, signaling a new wave of unrest there as the fighting between Israel and Hamas leaders in Gaza escalated.

The violence in the West Bank comes as Israel unleashed a heavy barrage of tank fire and airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Friday. Israel said it was clearing a network of militant tunnels ahead of a possible ground invasion. Violence in the West Bank signals a new wave of unrest there as part of the Israel-Gaza escalation.

As Israel and Hamas drew closer to all-out war despite international ceasefire efforts, communal violence in Israel erupted for a fourth night. Crowds of Jews and Arabs clashed in the city of Lod, even after Israel sent additional security forces.

An Egyptian intelligence official familiar with the talks said Israel had rejected an Egyptian proposal for a one-year truce with Hamas and other Gaza militants, which would have started at midnight Thursday if Israel had agreed. He said Hamas accepted the proposal.

The official said Israel wanted to delay a ceasefire to give time to further destroy the military capabilities of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the operation, saying in a video statement that Israel “will take a very high price from Hamas.”