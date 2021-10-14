Six of the seven cases of coronavirus in Africa go undetected, according to the WHO.

Official statistics on coronavirus cases in Africa give the impression that the continent has avoided the worst of the pandemic. But in a continent where most deaths are not officially registered and many countries struggle to vaccinate their populations, the vast majority of coronavirus cases – around six in seven – go undetected, according to Dr Matshidiso Moeti, director of Africa at the World Health Organization.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Dr Moeti said the WHO estimated that around 59 million people in Africa had been infected with the coronavirus from the start of the pandemic until October 10. Only just over 8 million cases have been officially recorded. .

“Now is the time to go on the offensive against Covid-19 and work with local communities to break chains of transmission and prevent larger epidemics from occurring,” said Dr Moeti.

The WHO analysis was derived from a coronavirus calculator developed by Resolve to Save Lives, a world public health organization specializing in cardiovascular disease and epidemic prevention. Coronavirus calculator estimates infections based on the number of reported cases and deaths, and “an infection death rate based on population-based studies,” according to a WHO statement