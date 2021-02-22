World
Six Mexican servicemen killed in plane crash – Times of India
MEXICO: Six soldiers staff died after the plane they were traveling in crashed on takeoff in the east Mexico, Defense secretariat said Sunday.
The Airforce LearJet 45 crashed at around 3:45 p.m. GMT after taking off from Emiliano Zapata in Veracruz state, the secretariat said in a statement.
The secretariat’s accident investigation committee will join the army and the air force to “carry out the corresponding expert reports to determine the possible causes,” the statement said.
No details were given as to the identity of the military personnel, or why they were on board the flight.
“We express our deepest condolences to our comrades in arms,” the secretariat said.
