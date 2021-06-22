Sir Keir Starmer’s main assistant has moved up to number one as the work reshuffle continues

Sir Keir Starmer, pictured with Baroness Chapman (right) and Ruth Smeeth in September last year – Stefan Rousseau / Pool via Reuters

Sir Keir Starmer’s closest aide has been reshuffled as part of a major cleanup of his best team as Labor seeks to avert another potential disaster in the next one Batley and Spen by-election.

Baroness Chapman will move from her role as political director of the party to a post on the front bench, where she will be responsible for following Lord Frost, the Brexit minister.

The 47-year-old, who voted Remain in 2016, served under Sir Keir when he was the shadow Brexit secretary and was seen as one of the leading figures in the campaign for a second referendum.

While Labor sources insisted his move was part of a larger restructuring of the leader’s office, shadow cabinet sources told The Telegraph it was an effective ‘demotion’ that has completed an overhaul of Sir Keir’s management team.

“This is an opportunity to restructure, because it has not worked for a long time,” added one of them. “He will be widely welcomed by the PLP [Parliamentary Labour Party], but people will want to see something different and a change in approach. “

It comes just days after the Labor leader’s director and deputy director of communications announced their resignation, when it was also confirmed that Morgan McSweeney, his chief of staff, would be moved to a new “strategic” role.

Although Sir Keir has maintained full confidence in Baroness Chapman, she has come under increasing criticism in recent months after clashing with a number of Labor MPs and over her involvement in the byelection of Hartlepool.

She was accused of meddling in the campaign and helping to “assemble” the candidacy for Dr Paul Williams, a fellow Remainer who lost his seat in Stockton South in 2019. Hartlepool voted overwhelmingly to leave the European Union. On May 6, the Conservatives took the seat for the first time since its creation in 1974.

Last week Labor’s woes continued when it suffered his worst result in the by-elections to Chesham and Amersham, which saw the party lose its bond after winning just 622 votes.

Labor insiders now increasingly fear losing a second ‘Red Wall’ seat on July 1, with a recent poll showing the Tories are six points ahead of Batley and Spen.

Sir Keir could face a leadership challenge from the party’s left wing if he fails to take the seat. Diane Abbott, the former shadow Home Secretary, warned that losing would mean “curtains” for the Labor leader.