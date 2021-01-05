Sir Brian Urquhart: embodiment of the United Nations

NEW YORK, Jan. 5 (IPS) – James A. Paul was Executive Director of the Global Policy Forum from its founding in late 1993 until the end of 2012. As Executive Director, he was a prominent figure in the NGO advocacy community at United Nations and a well-known speaker and writer on United Nations and global political issues. He is the author of “Of Foxes and Chickens” —Oligarchy and Global Power in the UN Security Council. Sir Brian Urquhart, who died on January 2 at the age of 101, served in the United Nations in senior positions for four years. decades, from the early days of the organization.

Recognized for his diplomatic skills and creative organizational skills, he has often been seen as the embodiment of the UN and its most respected official. After his retirement, he lived in New York City, advising general secretaries, lecturing, and writing articles and books. He often appeared in UN-related functions, although in his old age.

I heard him say once, when he was eighty-five, that he had become a sacred relic, released on occasion to add gravity to the proceedings. As we reflect on his death, we should learn from his self-awareness and skepticism of the relics – and we should take his words to heart. Uncritical worship of Urquhart is not a worthwhile activity, even at such a time.

The United Nations naturally seeks to shed light on it, to treat it precisely as a relic in difficult times, as a way to celebrate the history of the organization and to rally support for its work. But we should see Urquhart for who he really was, his shortcomings as well as his accomplishments, and not as a made-up icon of a deceptively idealized past.

Urquhart was born in England and trained in two of the most prestigious institutions in the British educational system – the Winchester School and the University of Oxford. It was a path of recruiting those who were supposed to hold important positions in finance and government and act as managers of the British Empire.

He left college early and enlisted in the military in 1939 at the start of World War II, joining British intelligence and apparently serving in various secret service functions throughout the conflict. At the end of the war, at just twenty-five, he participated in post-war planning operations at the highest levels of government, including plans for the newly created United Nations.

Urquhart’s talents were recognized. He was soon integrated into the small cadre of senior British officials assigned to senior UN staff. He is credited with working diligently and effectively to set up the new organization, aided by a keen intellect and self-effacing humor. When the UN started in 1945, he was only 26 years old and already held a high and influential position.

As ‘internationalist’ as Urquhart’s work may have been, his worldview was very different from how we might see it today. He was deeply influenced by conservative British values ​​regarding the international order and Britain’s place within it.

This included a strong anti-Communist commitment, skepticism about calls for colonial independence and a determination to make the world a safer place in the hands of the great Anglo-Saxon partnership. At the top of the world body, he worked closely with hard-core US nationals, including Ralph Bunche, and shared a lot with them, most likely including an ongoing connection to the Secret Service.

Although Urquhart worked in a global political context, he had little sense of the personality and geography of the colonial world – “cultural ignorance” says a definitive book on the Congo conflict. Urquhart later confessed that he did not know where the Congo was when he first arrived as a key representative of the Secretary-General.

“I didn’t even know which side of Africa it was on,” he later said, “I thought it was on the Indian Ocean and was very surprised to learn that it was on the Atlantic. ” Although the responsibility for the crisis in Congo is shared by many others, Urquhart participated in the dangerous mindset of policy makers in Washington, London and New York which led to the tragedy. He was an influential voice and he helped shape a policy that produced terrible results.

The Congolese crisis was the first step towards the militarization of UN peacekeeping. Urquhart is often credited with setting up the first peacekeeping missions in the 1940s and 1950s, operations that involved the interposition of very lightly armed UN forces between two parties to a conflict. He deserves praise for it.

But in the early 1960s, under the pressure of the crisis in the Belgian Congo, peacekeeping was derailed, setting a dangerous precedent that continues to this day. Urquhart must be held partly responsible for this negative development.

In the Congo, the Western powers sought to contain the country’s first prime minister, Patrice Lumumba. A militarized UN peacekeeping force has been formed and deployed to the resource-rich territory in response to Lumumba’s own calls for help.

It turned out that the UN proconsuls showed little respect for the elected government. Urquhart was part of the inner circle around Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjold who promoted the ousting of Lumumba, the only leader who could have kept the country together.

Urquhart and the top UN officials almost certainly knew that the CIA was working hard on this regime change operation, bribing Congolese politicians and even (we now know) seeking to poison Lumumba. Unfortunately, the UN has failed to prevent the nightmare from ending. The head of the Congolese army, Joseph Mobutu, seized power with the support of the United States and has long ruled over a broken land.

Lumumba was brutally assassinated by Congolese enemies shortly after his ouster, a process for which the UN also bears indirect responsibility. Tragically, the bloodshed did not end there. Secretary-General Hammarskjold himself would later die in an attack on his plane, while he sought to negotiate a peace in Congo.

Urquhart, who was an admirer and friend of Hammarskjold, later played the faithful keeper of secrets. He consistently rejected substantial evidence that the Secretary-General was assassinated – not killed in an unfortunate air crash, as the official account said.

In his remarkable biography of Hammarskjold and his numerous lectures and articles on the subject, Urquhart (more than anyone) put an end to serious discussion and investigation into the crime for nearly six decades. The hand of the Western secret service in this infamous murder is now increasingly clear. Did Urquhart know the truth?

Urquhart was a tenacious player in the UN summit survival game. As general secretaries came and went and other senior officials disappeared, he continued to exercise his grip on senior positions. This meant that he had to appeal to the more powerful countries, of course, but it also meant that he had to know how to work diplomatically with all the member states and keep his friendships among the top executives. His wit and understatement helped him survive in the UN’s complex personal and national rivalries, and keep friends in every neighborhood. During Urquhart’s many active years of retirement, he wrote extensively on UN reform. The Ford Foundation gave him a special position to carry out this work and to polish his image. He was certainly extremely knowledgeable about the inner workings of the UN, as was his main collaborator, the Irish radical Erskine Childers.

Many observers like to point out these writings, especially the three books they wrote together, as a sign of Urquhart’s more enlightened, “multilateral” and democratic views once freed from the constraints of the UN office. Although he mellowed over the following years, it must be said that he never gave up his basic conservative personality.

The progressive stream in the books, their bid for a more “democratic” UN, is almost entirely due to the influence of Childers, who complained bitterly in private about the brakes Urquhart put on their work and the traditionalism that ‘Urquhart brought to the project. Urquhart, however, deserves our thanks for allowing Childers, here and there, to come up with inventive and far-sighted ideas.

We will of course talk about Urquhart’s intelligence, his diplomatic talent and his many positive achievements. We would be doing the history of the UN a disservice, however, if we did not see it (and the first United Nations) as they really were – not as vestiges of an idealized past, but as real and often imperfect actors in a contested and still unfinished drama.

