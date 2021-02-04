World
Sinopharm Covid Vaccine: Pakistan Says Chinese Sinopharm Vaccine Not Effective for People Over 60 | World News – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Thursday that Chinese Sinopharm vaccine is not effective for people over 60, a day after its nationwide coronavirus vaccination program began with Chinese jabs.
China donated half a million doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Pakistan, which sent a special plane to carry the jabs on Monday.
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health, Dr Faisal Sultan told media on Thursday that Pakistan’s expert committee, while considering preliminary analytical data, recommends the vaccine only for people aged 18 to 60. years.
“At this stage, the expert committee has not authorized the Sinopharm vaccine for people over 60, ”he said, adding that after getting more data, a decision will be made on whether it can be used for the elderly.
Pakistan launched its nationwide coronavirus vaccination program on Wednesday, with the first vaccines being administered simultaneously in all four provinces, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the vaccination campaign in the capital Islamabad.
Khan had said frontline health workers would be vaccinated first, followed by elderly citizens and then others. But now people over 60 would have to wait for another vaccine to gain protection against the coronavirus.
China said it is currently conducting field trials for 16 vaccines, despite having so far granted conditional approval to Sinopharm, even as it began supplying the vaccine to a number of countries. , including Pakistan.
Pakistan has so far approved the use of three vaccines against the coronavirus: the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and the Covishield vaccine developed by the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca.
Planning Minister Asad Umar said last week that the global COVAX initiative will provide 17 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in Pakistan in the first half of 2021. Officials said it would be used for the elderly.
COVAX, officially known as the Global Covid-19 Vaccine Access Facility, is a global initiative that aims to ensure that middle-income and low-income countries have rapid access to coronavirus vaccines.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Thursday reached 550,540 after 1,508 new cases emerged in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.
31 other people died during this period, bringing the toll of Covid-19 to 11,833 while 1,971 patients were in critical condition.
The ministry said 505,818 people have recovered so far.
