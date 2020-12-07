Sino-Pakistani Air Force to hold joint exercises – Times of India

BEIJING: A batch of Chinese Air Force soldiers left for Pakistan on Monday to participate in the “Shaheen (Eagle) -IX” joint exercises, the Chinese military said.

The troops left for the Pakistani Air Force base in Bholari in the Thatta district of Sindh, northeast of the Pakistani port city of Karachi, to participate in the exercises, according to a statement released by the Chinese Ministry of Defense.

The joint air force exercise, which will end at the end of December, is a project under the 2020 cooperation plan of the two armies, he said.

It will promote the development of military relations between China and Pakistan, deepen practical cooperation between the two air forces and improve the level of real combat training of both sides, he said.

The first such exercise took place in Pakistan in March 2011.

All friends of the times, China and Pakistan share close military ties. China is helping Pakistan jointly produce JF-17 fighter jets.

