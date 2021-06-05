Sino Land partners with Hong Kong University of Science and Technology to fight for net zero carbon by 2050 and commit to meeting science targets

HONG KONG, June 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / – As part of its goal of net zero emissions by 2050 and to mark World Environment Day 2021, Sino Group (the “Group”) announces that Sino Land Company Limited (“Sino Land” ) joined the global commitment to support the Commercial ambition for 1.5 ° C, a United Nations (“UN”) campaign calling on companies to set science-based targets to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels. To achieve this, Sino land will collaborate with Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (“HKUST”) to set scientific goals and develop a holistic approach towards a net zero carbon footprint by 2050.

Sino Group strives to support renewable energies by installing photovoltaic panels in the properties under its management.

The collaboration will see Sino land working with leading academics and young professionals to strengthen the environmental footprint by setting a solid roadmap and goals. A key outcome will be an assessment of how Sino land can still stimulate responsible use of energy within its real estate ecosystem and make a real difference in the long term.

“Our HKUST research team is pleased to collaborate with Sino Land to develop a roadmap to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. We will also work with the team to develop scientific goals to achieve the goals set in the Paris Agreement and decarbonize the built environment, “said Professor Irene Lo, full professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

This commitment is one of the many commitments made by Sino land to achieve the environment, social and governance (ESG) and go beyond the United Nations sustainable development goals. “Climate change is real and it is up to all of us to actively work on a sustainable model for the future. Today, on World Environment Day, we are pleased to announce that Sino land joins the global business community by joining the Business Ambition for 1.5 ° C campaign. Along with our ongoing ESG goals, we aim to mitigate climate change through decarbonization. We are delighted to be working alongside leading HKUST academics and young professionals to set goals and roadmaps that pursue Sino Group’s vision of creating better landscapes of life, ”said m David Ng, associate director of the Sino group.

The story continues

Today’s announcement reinforces Sino Group’s testimony to sustainability. In 2020, Sino Group launched its Vision of sustainability 2030 (“SV 2030”), setting a clear direction for sustainability to be adopted in all of the Group’s cross-functional operations. This includes obtaining BEAM Plus certification for all new buildings and WELLMT certification for all upcoming projects by 2030. Sino land also joined the UN Global Compact as a signatory in 2020, promoting environmental responsibility through the use of innovative technologies, with real estate technology playing a major role.

Sino Group’s commitment to ESG also incorporates the “social” aspect at the center of its sustainability strategy, with issues such as mental well-being and aesthetics a key aspect of their long-term strategy. . The Group remains committed to working on revitalization projects, promoting heritage conservation, supporting the community and promoting the arts and culture sector.

In 2020, Sino land was a constituent member of the Hang Seng ESG 50 index, in the top ten of the 5th Hong Kong Corporate Sustainability Index and received ratings in the MSCI ESG, GRESB and Sustainalytics indices.

About the Sino group

Sino Group is one of the main real estate developers in Hong Kong. It includes three listed companies – Sino Land Company Limited (HKSE: 083), Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited (HKSE: 0247) and Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited (HKSE: 1221) as well as private companies owned by the Ng family.

The Group’s core business is the development of residential, office, industrial and commercial buildings intended for sale and investment. In addition to an extensive portfolio of Hong Kong, the Group has footprints in metropolitan France China, Singapore and Australia. The group has developed more than 250 projects, covering a total area of ​​more than 84.6 million square feet. Our core business is complemented by a range of real estate services including management, security and environmental services to ensure a transparent Sino experience. We are also a key player in the management of hotels and clubs.

The Group employs more than 11,000 dedicated employees, who share the vision of creating better landscapes of life. Lifescape is our vision – to build a better life together, where the community thrives in harmony by embracing an ecological lifestyle and well-being, engaging with all and pursuing meaningful designs, and striving for innovation throughout. while respecting heritage and culture. Engaged and together, we create a better community where people live, work and play. In 2021, the Group is celebrating its 50th anniversary, commemorating our five decades of community development and dedication to creating better landscapes for life.

The Group focuses its sustainable development efforts on three areas, namely Green Living, Innovative Design and Community Spirit. Sino Land Company Limited (083) has been a constituent member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series since September 2012 for its constant efforts in favor of sustainability.

www.sino.com

SOURCE Sino Group