Sink or Swim: Can Island States Survive the Climate Crisis?

Despite the huge drop in global economic activity during the COVID-19[feminine pandémie, la quantité de gaz à effet de serre nocifs rejetés dans l’atmosphère a augmenté en 2002, et les six dernières années, 2015-2020, seront probablement les six plus chaudes jamais enregistrées.

Le financement climatique (soutien financier spécifique au climat) continue d’augmenter, atteignant une moyenne annuelle de 48,7 milliards de dollars en 2017-2018. Cela représente une augmentation de 10 % par rapport à la période précédente 2015-2016. Alors que plus de la moitié de l’ensemble de l’aide financière spécifique au climat au cours de la période 2017-2018 était destinée à des actions d’atténuation, la part de l’aide à l’adaptation augmente et est considérée comme prioritaire par de nombreux pays.

Il s’agit d’une approche rentable, car si l’on n’investit pas suffisamment dans les mesures d’adaptation et d’atténuation, davantage de ressources devront être consacrées à l’action et au soutien pour faire face aux pertes et dommages.

UNDP Maldives Water shortages exacerbated by climate change affect the lowlands of the Maldives.

Switch to renewable energies

SIDS depend on imported oil to meet their energy needs. In addition to creating pollution, transporting fossil fuels to the islands comes at a considerable cost. Recognizing these problems, some of these countries have successfully switched to renewable energy sources.

For example, Tokelau in the South Pacific meets almost 100% of their energy needs through renewable energy, while Barbados in the Caribbean has pledged to supply the country with 100% energy sources. renewables and achieve zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Several SIDS have also set ambitious renewable energy targets: Samoa, the Cook Islands, Cabo Verde, Fiji, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Vanuatu aim to increase the share of renewables in their energy mix, 60-100%, while in 2018 Seychelles launched the world’s first sovereign blue bond, a pioneering financial instrument to support sustainable marine and fisheries projects.

UNDP / Pierre Michel Jean Sustainable fishing improves livelihoods in Haiti.

The power of traditional knowledge

The centuries-old practices of indigenous communities, combined with the latest scientific innovations, are increasingly seen as important means to adapt to the changes brought about by the climate crisis and to mitigate its impact.

In Papua New Guinea, local residents use local products coconut oil as a cheaper and more sustainable alternative to diesel; seagoing ships across the islands of Micronesia and Melanesia in the Pacific use solar panels and batteries instead of internal combustion; mangrove forests are being restored on islands like Tonga and Vanuatu to cope with extreme weather conditions as they protect communities from storm surges and sequester carbon; and in the Pacific, a foundation is building traditional Polynesian canoes, or vakas, serving as a sustainable transport of passengers and goods for health services, education, disaster relief and research.

UNDP / Stephane Belleros Solar panels are maintained on a farm in Mauritius.

Survival strategies

While SIDS have drawn the necessary attention to the plight of vulnerable nations, much remains to be done to help them become more resilient and adapt to a world of rising sea levels and extreme weather events.

On average, SIDS are more heavily indebted than other developing countries, and the availability of “climate finance” (the money that must be spent on a range of activities that will help slow climate change) is high. of utmost importance.

More than ten years ago, developed countries pledged to jointly mobilize $ 100 billion per year by 2020 to support climate action in developing countries; the amount these countries are receiving is increasing, but there is still a large funding gap. A recent publication UN News Article The story explains how climate finance works and the role of the UN.

Beyond adaptation and resilience to climate change, SIDS also need support to help them thrive in an increasingly uncertain world. The UN, through its development program (UNDP), helps these vulnerable countries in a multitude of ways, so that they can successfully diversify their economies; improve energy independence by developing renewable sources and reducing dependence on fuel imports; create and develop sustainable tourism industries and move towards a “blue economy”, which protects and restores marine environments.