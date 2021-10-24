World

Singer Ed Sheeran announces that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 7 Less than a minute

Singer Ed Sheeran announced on social media on Sunday that he had tested positive for coronavirus and would cancel public appearances and work from home, in quarantine.

It was not immediately clear which appearances would be canceled or postponed, or whether Mr Sheeran was ill with symptoms of Covid-19.

The news came days before the release of her new album, “=”, pronounced “equal” on Friday. The 14-song album features her recently released single “Bad Habits”.

And it comes right after Mr. Sheeran was announced as the musical guest of “Saturday Night Live ”on November 6.

The four-time Grammy winner took a hiatus from work and social media at the end of 2019 after touring for two years in support of his best-selling album “÷” (or “divide”).


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 2 hours ago
0 7 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Husband of British Iranian detained in Iran goes on hunger strike

4 hours ago

Why Israel is trying to criminalize Palestinian civil society

6 hours ago

Joe Biden relies on low-key lawyer to overcome legal dilemmas – Times of India

7 hours ago

Dans les pavillons de l’exposition universelle, les visions du futur combinent passé et présent

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button