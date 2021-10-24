Singer Ed Sheeran announces that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Singer Ed Sheeran announced on social media on Sunday that he had tested positive for coronavirus and would cancel public appearances and work from home, in quarantine.

It was not immediately clear which appearances would be canceled or postponed, or whether Mr Sheeran was ill with symptoms of Covid-19.

The news came days before the release of her new album, “=”, pronounced “equal” on Friday. The 14-song album features her recently released single “Bad Habits”.

And it comes right after Mr. Sheeran was announced as the musical guest of “Saturday Night Live ”on November 6.