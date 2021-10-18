Singapore’s “foreign interference” law will weaken people’s power

When the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Bill, or Fica, was introduced in Singapore’s parliament on September 13, local activists followed closely. We were concerned that this – like the laws that preceded it – would grant the state excessive powers that further threaten our civil liberties and stifle what little space remains for critical political engagement in Singapore. Our fears were not unfounded – Fica allows the government to control, prohibit or criminalize nearly all communications and collaborations with non-Singaporeans on social and political issues.

The most severe penalties under Fica are a fine of up to S $ 100,000 ($ 74,000) and / or imprisonment of up to 14 years. This makes it more powerful at cooling political activism than other laws that have been used to persecute dissidents in recent years.

Co-host a climate change event with a permanent resident, international students participating in an LGBTQ group on campus, a media outlet hiring non-Singaporean writers, an NGO accepting grants from an INGO – any of these Actions could cause individuals and organizations to participate in the unrest under this law, which was passed on Oct. 4 by a parliament dominated by the ruling People’s Action Party.

While the efforts of malicious actors to destabilize any society are legitimate concerns, there is a long history of authoritarian regimes using the pretext of nefarious foreign intervention to restrict democratic freedoms or accuse those who challenge their power of being a foreign representative.

Concepts such as “national security”, “threat to public order”, “public interest” and “hostile foreign intervention” are often invoked in Singapore to justify the expansion of state control. We are led to believe that we cannot navigate these serious and complicated issues, and only a government with unhindered power can save us from ourselves.

But under freer conditions, compromised public officials and hostile attempts to manipulate a regime have often been identified and exposed by ordinary people such as hackers, whistleblowers and investigative journalists.

In recent years, Singapore has tightened restrictions on the participation of non-Singaporeans in progressive social movements. Changes to the Public Order Act in 2016 meant that Pink Dot, the annual Singapore pride gathering, was prohibited from receiving sponsorships from registered companies overseas or having foreigners attend the ‘event.

To comply with the new laws, Pink Dot has erected barricades in the park where the event is taking place and required attendees to present their government-issued ID cards at police checkpoints.

In a country where more than 1.5 million out of 5.5 million people are non-residents, what does it mean to keep immigrants behind barricades, literally and metaphorically? They also share this society – they shape its strengths, problems and idiosyncrasies, and are intimately affected by its political conditions. In a society plagued by racism and intensifying xenophobia, Fica is yet another tool that can atomize our communities and undermine the power of the people.

In my life and work as a community organizer over the past 10 years in Singapore, I have been nourished immensely by non-Singaporeans. When I started out as an activist for babies, it was Indian and Canadian feminists who introduced me to working against violence. Malaysian human rights lawyers have fought alongside us against the death penalty in Singapore. Migrant workers in Singapore have continually put their bodies on the line for labor rights that benefit everyone.

Why should these acts of cooperation between equals be qualified as “foreign interference”? By working with collaborators, Singaporeans can think for themselves – we are not their sidekicks just because we have such a close bond.

Fica would have us believe that our interests are primarily defined by the country of which we are citizens, but working class communities around the world – the vast majority of people – have interconnected struggles, and we are much more powerful when we are solidarity with each. other. It is this power that Fica targets.

Singapore’s working class has a rich history of internationalism which Fica insults by distorting the types of foreign influence that are truly problematic. The Singapore government and Singaporean capitalists are the biggest investors in Myanmar’s military, selling them arms, doing business with them, and providing training to military officers for many years. But if the Burmese people living in Singapore – whose communities are devastated by the military coup – take part in a local solidarity campaign, under the Fica, it could be called “foreign influence”.

In 2018, the government started talking about foreign interference. Around this time, PAP politicians and pro-PAP websites began falsely accusing certain activists and media groups of being traitors who represent foreign interests, for expressing solidarity or affection for neighboring countries, or for receiving grants from the Open Society Foundations. It was then that it became clear that any foreign interference law could be used to suppress dissent and transnational solidarity.

Many provisions of the Fica bypass the courts and directly empower the government – especially the Home Secretary – to take action against citizens. They don’t need any evidence of foreign interference to issue directives to remove content or compel someone to post a government message. They can act only on suspicion. Ignoring these guidelines is an arrestable offense and not liable to bail.

The Home Secretary can also prohibit online media platforms from requesting or receiving funds or revenue, effectively shutting them down. Any person or entity that engages in activities that the government deems “political” can be referred to as “politically important”. Once appointed, they are subject to close supervision and restrictions on their activities.

Tainting a reputation with smear campaigns is a tactic the government often uses against criticism, and once this law goes into effect anyone can be accused of being a foreign agent and then subject to much more scrutiny. state and shame.

Many fear that the Fica will widen the divisions within militant spaces. This may encourage some groups to self-regulate so as not to receive designated or issued directives. This would weaken the possibilities for truly effective action. Meanwhile, those targeted by Fica may become more isolated because peers don’t want to be marked as guilty by association or have their work compromised because, for example, the nominated person is asked to hand over documents regarding a project. that both parties are working on.

Fica places activists who navigate in a political climate already charged with fear in an impossible position where they must calculate each step. Even then, they can never really know when they will be criticized because there is so much inconsistency and opacity in the government’s use of its ever-expanding tools of repression.

One of the reasons Fica is so threatening to the work of civil society in Singapore is that local resources free from government control are extremely scarce. Whether it is funding, information, infrastructure or community spaces, almost all resources are monopolized by the government.

As a result, pro-democracy activists who challenge the authoritarian PAP regime are cut off from most forms of support. Many people in Singapore, even though they support these efforts in spirit, are afraid to donate to them because they fear a pervasive government will find out (and now with Fica they certainly can) and punish them. In these circumstances, access to support from progressive spaces outside of Singapore is crucial.

When ICF was first introduced, there were shockwaves in civil society, but we rallied. Artists, journalists, lawyers, academics, opposition parties and students quickly organized themselves. We have scheduled meetings and town halls to unpack the bill and strategize around the responses. Freelance journalists wrote explanations and summaries of the bill so that more people could understand what was going on. Human rights lawyers held workshops to explain the ramifications of the bill for civil society groups. A task force was formed to pressure MPs and launch a public petition, which 7,000 people signed in just over a week. Thirty-nine civil society groups issued a joint statement against the bill.

The bill was still going to pass, but registering our resistance to the tyranny of “rule by law” is important. If in the months and years to come, the government exercises a certain restraint in the use of the Fica, it will be because the people fought for it.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.