Singaporean businessman to end Myanmar military investments

In the aftermath of the February 1 coup, the director of Hong Kong-listed games company Razer announced he would quit his investment in a tobacco company linked to the Burmese military.

Lim Kaling, co-founder and director of Hong Kong-listed games group Razer, said in a statement on Tuesday that he was a minority shareholder in Virginia Tobacco Company through RMH Singapore Pte Ltd, which owns 49% of the Burmese company.

The rest of Virginia Tobacco is owned by Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited (MEHL), one of the country’s two military-run conglomerates, according to a 2019 United Nations report.

“Recent events [in Myanmar] seriously worries me, ”Lim said in the emailed statement, which followed an online petition calling for his exposure to be cut.

Lim said he was “exploring options for the responsible disposal” of his third-party stake in RMH, his only remaining investment in Myanmar, but gave no deadline.

Foreign companies with investments in Myanmar have come under increased scrutiny since the February 1 coup. Japanese beverage giant Kirin Holdings last week scrapped its beer alliance that linked it to MEHL

MEHL’s dozens of subsidiaries cover a range of industries from ruby ​​and jade mining to tourism and banking and the conglomerate is owned and influenced by senior military leaders, including Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing. , according to the UN report.

‘He heard our voices’

Singapore has been the largest source of foreign investment in Myanmar in recent years, according to reports from both governments.

📣📣Razer dir Lim Kaling finally withdraws from #Myanmar the military tobacco trade after decades. On Sunday, we petitioned the Razer board of directors to fire Lim Kaling unless he ended his activity with the military. He heard our voices and acted. Thanks to everyone who signed up. Keep up the fight ✊ pic.twitter.com/IyGzco6o4N – Justice for Myanmar (@JusticeMyanmar) February 8, 2021

Lim’s announcement came after an online petition launched by activist group Justice for Myanmar urged Razer to remove Lim from his board of directors if he did not end his business ties with the Burmese army.

Lim did not refer to the petition in his statement, which obtained 851 signatories, but the militant group claimed a victory.

“He heard our voices and acted. Thanks to everyone who signed up. Keep up the fight, ”the group said in a Twitter message.

Amnesty International had also called on RMH to cut its ties with Myanmar, with other companies, including the South Korean company POSCO.