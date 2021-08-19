World
Singapore receives pandemic sweet distraction as ice cream museum opens – Times of India
SINGAPORE: America Ice Museum launched its first international point of sale in Singapore Thursday, providing a mild distraction from the coronavirus after the curbs shut down many entertainment activities across the city-state.
Visitors had to book in advance to avoid clutter, and many were excited about the interactive exhibits – free-flowing ice cream and a kids’ ball pool filled with multi-colored plastic ice cream chips.
“We had a lot of fun in the bouncy castle, we wore our masks, but we were bouncing off the calories,” said health coach Trudy Sweeney, while biting into red bean potong ice cream, one of the offerings. local Singapore edition.
His friend Mitch Tugade said the museum was a nice break from the pandemic.
“It really is a great place to be – it’s happy and you forget what’s going on outside when you’re here.”
The Museum of Ice Cream said it plans to expand to other locations soon, opening next in Austin, Texas on Saturday.
His flagship new York The museum is very popular with social media influencers and frequently attracts celebrities.
Pirakash T, Asia Pacific head to Singapore Ice Cream Museum, said that a big advantage is to see people happy.
“It also helps the creative side of your brain, helps you forget things. So I really think it’s beneficial, allows you to take a break from the things that are going on outside,” he said. he declares.
The 60,000 square foot (5,574 m²) museum has strict coronavirus protocols, including mandatory registrations and presentation of vaccination certificates or negative Covid-19 tests.
“We feel really safe, we all wear our masks except when we eat the treats, and the vaccination rate is so high here,” said personal trainer Amanda Lim. “We felt it was a safe situation so we’re happy to be here.”
Visitors had to book in advance to avoid clutter, and many were excited about the interactive exhibits – free-flowing ice cream and a kids’ ball pool filled with multi-colored plastic ice cream chips.
“We had a lot of fun in the bouncy castle, we wore our masks, but we were bouncing off the calories,” said health coach Trudy Sweeney, while biting into red bean potong ice cream, one of the offerings. local Singapore edition.
His friend Mitch Tugade said the museum was a nice break from the pandemic.
“It really is a great place to be – it’s happy and you forget what’s going on outside when you’re here.”
The Museum of Ice Cream said it plans to expand to other locations soon, opening next in Austin, Texas on Saturday.
His flagship new York The museum is very popular with social media influencers and frequently attracts celebrities.
Pirakash T, Asia Pacific head to Singapore Ice Cream Museum, said that a big advantage is to see people happy.
“It also helps the creative side of your brain, helps you forget things. So I really think it’s beneficial, allows you to take a break from the things that are going on outside,” he said. he declares.
The 60,000 square foot (5,574 m²) museum has strict coronavirus protocols, including mandatory registrations and presentation of vaccination certificates or negative Covid-19 tests.
“We feel really safe, we all wear our masks except when we eat the treats, and the vaccination rate is so high here,” said personal trainer Amanda Lim. “We felt it was a safe situation so we’re happy to be here.”