‘Sincere Thief’ assessment: Liam Neeson does not steal way more than your time in his newest thriller

In “Taken,” its sequels and equally themed fare since — a la “The Commuter” and “Cold Pursuit” — Neeson has carved out a distinct segment as a likable man who’s simple to root for and a really, very unhealthy thought to cross. That is primarily the method right here, though the template truly proves nearer to one thing like “FX” — the place the protagonist makes use of his specialised expertise to battle the unhealthy guys — than the obvious comparisons to Neeson’s filmography.

Neeson performs Tom Carter, a former Marine who has cleaned out sufficient banks to earn the nickname the In and Out Bandit, and he is launched plying his commerce. When he meets Annie (Kate Walsh), he decides to calm down and are available clear, contacting the FBI and providing them a deal: A lightweight sentence, close to the place she will be able to go to him, in trade for returning the stolen loot.

Nonetheless, an prolonged plea deal would not precisely meet the customary motion necessities, so Carter is fairly rapidly double-crossed by corrupt brokers, forcing him to go on the run and defend himself. In pursuit are FBI brokers harboring totally different aims, probably the most distinguished being Agent Meyers (Jeffrey Donovan), who spends his spare time cooing at his canine, and a pair of youthful brokers (Jai Courtney, Anthony Ramos) below his supervision.

Principally, it is an excuse for Neeson to say issues like “I am comin’ for you” as solely he can, and ultimately marshal his thieving/safecracking abilities in opposition to these pursuing him. Sadly, each he and maybe particularly Walsh are saddled with numerous unhealthy dialogue (the movie was written and directed by Mark Williams), within the latter case punctuated by her comprehensible shock that the brand new man in her life is all of a sudden a fugitive.