Simone Biles won a bronze medal on her Olympic comeback

“We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and salute her bravery in putting her well-being first,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement at the time. “Her courage shows, once again, why she is a role model for so many people.”

Last Tuesday Biles left in the middle of the team final after tripping during the jump. Wednesday, USA Gymnastics announcement that Biles had also withdrawn from the all-around “in order to focus on his sanity”.

Simone Biles won a bronze medal on Tuesday in the gymnastics balance beam final, her first event since retiring from several competitions due to mental health concerns.

As the rest of the Olympics progressed, it was unclear whether Biles would be able to compete again, but on Monday USA Gymnastics announced that she would return to the Olympic stage on the beam on Tuesday, the final gymnastics event. female games.

Biles dismounted safely as his teammates cheered him on. She scored 14,000, which earned Biles her seventh Olympic medal. This connections she along with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals in American gymnastics history.

“I was proud of myself just to go there after what I went through”, Biles noted then.

Biles also won bronze on beam at the 2016 Rio Olympics – alongside four gold medals in those games.

This year’s bronze was “definitely sweeter,” Bilès said. “I will treasure this one a lot more after everything I’ve been through”, she said.

“It means more than all the gold medals because I’ve held up so much over the past five years and the last week while I’m even here,” Bilès said on today’s show.

Chinese Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing won gold and silver.