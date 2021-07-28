Simone Biles withdrew from the individual general gymnastics final

Simone Biles withdrew from the women’s all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, again citing her sanity. America’s most decorated gymnast, Biles, also withdrew from the team final on Tuesday due to mental health issues after struggling early on the jump. Biles qualified in first place for the individual all-around event and had been one of the favorites to win multiple gold medals at the Olympics. But Wednesday, USA Gymnastics announcement that Biles had also withdrawn from the all-around “in order to focus on his sanity”. “We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and salute her bravery in putting her well-being first,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement. “Her courage shows, once again, why she is a role model for so many people.”

News of Biles’ withdrawal follows the dramatic turn of events in Tuesday’s team final, which saw the 24-year-old withdraw mid-competition after her first rotation. Biles was due to complete all four rotations for Team USA in the final, but appeared to be shaken as she climbed to the trunk, which is usually one of her best events. Appearing to bail out at the last second, she did 1.5 spins instead of 2.5 and landed with a big correction. The safe marked him 13,766, a huge drop from his average score of 16.050 for the same event in previous Olympics, and the lowest score in the rotation.

Biles then left the competition floor, returning to support her teammates on the sidelines for the remainder of the competition, who went on to win the silver medal. She then told reporters that she didn’t feel good about the build-up and backed down because she “didn’t want to risk a medal to the team for my mistakes because they worked way too hard for it. “. “I was just shaking, I could barely take a nap,” Biles added. “I have never felt this before entering a competition.” The day before the team final, Biles had told his followers on Instagram that she felt the “weight of the world” on her shoulders. Biles “will continue to be assessed daily,” USA Gymnastics said, to see if she can compete in individual events next week.







