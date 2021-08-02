Simone Biles to compete in gymnastics on balance beam

Simone Biles will make the final on the beam on Tuesday, her first since pulling multiple competitions for mental health reasons, USA Gymnastics announced Monday morning.

Last Tuesday, the superstar gymnast retirement in the middle of the team final after tripping on landing during the jump. In a subsequent press conference, Biles said she was not feeling mentally well in the preparation for the event.

“I was shaking, I could barely take a nap. I had never felt like I was in a competition before, and I tried to get out here and have fun,” Biles said.

Wednesday, USA Gymnastics announcement that Biles had also withdrawn from the all-around “in order to focus on his sanity”.

“We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and salute her bravery in putting her well-being first,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement at the time. “Her courage shows, once again, why she is a role model for so many people.”

Friday, Biles did a Q&A on Instagram and posted a workout video to further explain what she went through. She explained that the mental block started to happen randomly the morning after the preliminary competitions.

“For anyone who says I quit. I haven’t left my mind and my body just isn’t in sync,” she wrote.

The final on the beam will be that of Biles single individual hit to an Olympic medal.