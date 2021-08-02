World

Simone Biles to compete in gymnastics on balance beam

Photo of usama usama Send an email 18 mins ago
0 1 1 minute read

Simone Biles will make the final on the beam on Tuesday, her first since pulling multiple competitions for mental health reasons, USA Gymnastics announced Monday morning.

Last Tuesday, the superstar gymnast retirement in the middle of the team final after tripping on landing during the jump. In a subsequent press conference, Biles said she was not feeling mentally well in the preparation for the event.

“I was shaking, I could barely take a nap. I had never felt like I was in a competition before, and I tried to get out here and have fun,” Biles said.

Wednesday, USA Gymnastics announcement that Biles had also withdrawn from the all-around “in order to focus on his sanity”.

“We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and salute her bravery in putting her well-being first,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement at the time. “Her courage shows, once again, why she is a role model for so many people.”

Friday, Biles did a Q&A on Instagram and posted a workout video to further explain what she went through. She explained that the mental block started to happen randomly the morning after the preliminary competitions.

“For anyone who says I quit. I haven’t left my mind and my body just isn’t in sync,” she wrote.

The final on the beam will be that of Biles single individual hit to an Olympic medal.


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 18 mins ago
0 1 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

US expands Afghan refugee program amid escalating violence

2 hours ago

The death toll from the floods in China is rising sharply, to more than 300.

4 hours ago

Analysis: Iran takes a hard pose before the new president

5 hours ago

Israeli cabinet advances budget, strengthens new government – Times of India

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button