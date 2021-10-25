Silwan: the Palestinian neighborhood turns into a night war zone

Silwan, occupied East Jerusalem – Every night, the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan turns into a war zone as young people clash with Israeli occupation forces, Palestinian homes are looted and ransacked, young men and children are arrested, shot and assaulted.

During the day, homes are demolished and residents displaced as the Israeli-controlled Jerusalem Municipality continues its policy of Judaizing the occupied eastern part of the city to make way for Israeli settlers, a policy illegal under international law.

On Monday, the Israeli Supreme Court held a hearing for the Dweik family made up of 26 members of the neighborhood. They fight against their eviction by the group of settlers Ateret Cohanim. The family is still awaiting a decision on the fate of their homes, which could determine the fate of other Palestinians facing displacement.

Neighborhood roads are regularly blocked by Israeli forces as cars are searched and drivers detained while their licenses and other identifying information are checked in what residents say is a collective punishment policy to “show them who” is the boss of the neighborhood ”.

On Friday evening, violent clashes erupted between young Palestinians in the Beir Ayoub neighborhood of Silwan and the special forces and the Israeli border police.

Israeli settlements were targeted by fireworks while young people were hit by rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas. Some have been arrested and assaulted.

Illegal Israeli settlement in Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in occupied East Jerusalem [Al Jazeera]

The sound of gunfire echoed through Nidal Rajabi’s home as the pungent smell of tear gas wafted through the bedrooms, while from the veranda the sky lit up with fireworks targeting illegal settlements.

Tensions in the neighborhood were palpable, but for the Rajabi family, it was just another “normal” night.

“It has become a routine but we are still not used to it and it is still no less traumatic for us,” Suheid Rajabi told Al Jazeera.

Demolitions in progress

Nidal and Suheid’s butcher’s shop was demolished by the Jerusalem Municipality several months ago on the grounds that it was built without a building permit.

He and several of his brothers were assaulted, arrested and jailed for several days as they protested the demolition and destruction of their livelihoods.

In other neighborhood protests, their 18-year-old son Harby was shot in the back with live ammunition and rushed to hospital in critical condition.

He underwent several surgeries to repair the damage that had been done to his internal organs and struggled for a long time to walk properly afterwards.

The Rajabi are now awaiting the demolition of their house, which houses several family members as well as their respective wives and children.

“I was sentenced to several fines by the municipality for having demolished my butcher’s shop because I refused to demolish it myself, and for having built it without a permit. I was also fined for not demolishing my house and for building it without a permit. But I refuse to demolish it myself and my family will not budge, ”Nidal said.

“Awarded in green spaces”

Palestinian homes are demolished almost daily in occupied East Jerusalem.

Since 2005, residents of the al-Bustan neighborhood of Silwan have received warnings to demolish more than 100 houses for construction without a permit, in favor of an organization of Israeli settlers seeking to turn the land into a national park and connect it to the archaeological site City of David district.

According to Grassroots Jerusalem, a Palestinian NGO, court-ordered house demolitions and forced displacement are tactics used to evict Palestinian residents.

Palestinian rights organization Al-Haq said Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem made up the majority of the population, but “Israeli zoning laws have allocated 35% of the land area for settlement building. illegal by Israeli settlers ”.

Another 52 percent of the land area had been “allocated as” green areas “and” unplanned areas “in which construction was prohibited,” he said.

Under Israeli law, if Jews can prove that their families lived in occupied East Jerusalem before 1948, they can claim land, but the same law does not apply to Palestinians.

Judaization of East Jerusalem

In the context of the continued Judaization of occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank, obtaining building permits for Palestinians is almost impossible while simultaneously illegal Israeli settlements are actively encouraged.

Between 2016 and 2018, only 21 of the 1,485 Palestinian building permit applications in Area C of the West Bank were approved by the Defense Ministry, or 0.81 percent.

According to a 2019 report by Israeli rights group B’tselem, several hundred thousand Jewish residents lived in at least 11 Jewish settlements and neighborhoods.

“The settler enclaves were built in the heart of the Palestinian neighborhoods of these annexed areas with the help of the Israeli government and the Jerusalem municipality,” B’Tselem said.

Israeli authorities recently announced their intention to move forward with 3,000 new settlement houses on occupied Palestinian lands in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Israeli rights group Ir Amim, which closely monitors developments in Jerusalem, recently reported that the Jerusalem municipal committee had put forward plans for the construction of 470 houses in the existing settlement of Pisgat Ze’ev in Jerusalem. A hearing is scheduled for December 6 for another project in East Jerusalem to build 9,000 settler homes in the Atarot area.

Last year, the Israel Land Authority released the tender booklet for the construction of 1,257 new housing units in the Givat Hamatos settlement in southeast Jerusalem.

The deputy mayor of Jerusalem, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, played down the latest developments, telling the media: “Nothing has changed in recent years. We are a city and we take care of our residents.

Residents of Silwan, meanwhile, struggle to cope with the lingering tensions and discriminatory practices in occupied East Jerusalem.

“I am struggling with my business because profits have fallen sharply due not only to the coronavirus and fewer tourists, but also due to the restrictions imposed by the Israel Police on the roads,” said Jihad Aweida, who manages a small takeaway store in Silwan.

“We pay high taxes, but as soon as there is a clash, the police block the roads and stop traffic altogether, sometimes for hours and fewer people want to come and relax and eat in my little outdoor space.” , Aweida told Al Jazeera.

Jihad Aweida’s business in Silwan has been decimated by constant tensions in the neighborhood as well as the coronavirus pandemic [Al Jazeera]

What the Palestinians see as a deliberate policy of discriminating against them has left a new generation of Palestinians angry with regular confrontations with Israeli forces in and near the Old City of Jerusalem, with dozens of arrests and deaths. beatings for defying the authorities.

In a single two-week period, at least 82 minors were arrested, including a number 13 and under, according to Jawad Siam of the Wadi Helweh Center, a Palestinian group that monitors developments in East Jerusalem.

“The Israelis have lost control of the situation and this generation, while ready to compromise, will not be intimidated again. The next generation will not be so compromising, ”Siam told Al Jazeera.

Due to the unpleasant situation of living in the war zone atmosphere of Silwan, and although he grew up there and his whole family live there, Aweida moved his wife and young daughter to the quieter neighborhood of Beit Hanina in East Jerusalem.

“I want some peace in the evenings for my family,” Aweida said.