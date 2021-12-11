Silent films offer rare glimpses of life in 1920s Ireland

DUBLIN – Mícheál Ó Mainnín always wondered if his grandfather was telling the truth.

When Mr Ó Mainnín was growing up on the Dingle Peninsula in County Kerry, Ireland, there was no radio or television to pass the time, he said, so people told stories. His grandfather had a lot, but he said more than the others.

In the mid-1920s, an American traveled to Dingle to study birds and collect specimens. Sometimes Mr. Ó Mainnín’s grandfather would take the man – his name was Benjamin Gault, although the locals called him “Kaerty” – in his fishing boat to the nearby Blasket Islands. Kaerty always carried a hand-cranked camera with him. One day, while filming Mr. Ó Mainnín’s grandfather and his friends, the grandfather stuck a pipe in his dog’s mouth as a joke.

“It was a very long time ago,” said Mr Ó Mainnín, 55, a farmer and fisherman in Dingle. “You would never think it was true.”

Long after the death of Mr. Ó Mainnín’s grandfather, also named Mícheál Ó Mainnín, in 1981, the family wondered if any of the films made by the visiting American still existed.