Silent arms race is heating up rapidly between the two Koreas
SEOUL – Pride and jealousy drove North and South Korea to get involved propaganda shouting matches and compete on who could build a bigger flagpole at their border. Now that the bidding escalates a much more dangerous aspect of their rivalry: the arms race.
Earlier this month, South Korea’s dream of building its own supersonic fighter jet came true with the unveiling of the KF-21, which was developed at a cost of $ 7.8 billion. The country also recently revealed its intention to acquire dozens of new US gunships. When President Moon Jae-in visited the Ministry of Defense Defense Development Agency Last year, he said South Korea had “developed a short-range ballistic missile with one of the largest warheads in the world.”
Unlike North Korea, the South does not have nuclear weapons. But in recent years, the country has increased its military spending, get American stealth jets and the construction of increasingly powerful conventional missiles capable of targeting North Korean missile installations and war bunkers.
The impoverished North has used these measures to justify expanding its own arsenal and threatened to flip its short-range missiles with nuclear warheads and make them more difficult to intercept. Experts warn that the ensuing arms race between the two countries jeopardizes the fragile balance of peace on the Korean peninsula.
“As both sides act and react with the accumulation of weapons in the name of national defense, it will create a vicious cycle that will eventually undermine their defense and deepen their security dilemma,” said Jang Cheol-wun, analyst at the Korean Institute for National Unification, a government-funded research group.
The two Koreas have long been locked in a perpetual arms race. But Pyongyang’s growing nuclear capabilities, coupled with fears of a US troop withdrawal from South Korea under President Donald J. Trump, have added to these tensions.
During his tenure, Moon increased South Korea’s annual military spending by 7% on average, compared to 4.1% on average for his predecessor. After diplomacy failed to eliminate the nuclear arsenal of the NorthMr. Moon must have reassured South Koreans that their country was not a “sitting duck,” said Yoon Suk-joon, a researcher at the Korea Institute of Military Affairs.
Shortly after Mr. Moon’s visit to the Defense Development Agency, South Korean media reported that the weapon he was talking about was the Hyunmoo-4, a missile tested last year. According to missile experts, the Hyunmoo-4 can travel 497 miles, enough to target all of North Korea. Its two-ton payload – unusually large for a short-range missile – could destroy the underground missile bases in the North.
The possibility of destroying the deep bunkers in which Kim Jong-un, the leader of the North, would retreat in time of war depends on the depth of their burial. According to missile experts, however, South Korea would likely need nuclear weapons entering U.S. land to destroy these prized targets.
Not to be outdone, March 25 North Korea launched a new ballistic missile on its own and said the gun flew 372 miles with a 2.5 ton warhead. The test prompted Moon to claim the next day that South Korea had “world-class missile capabilities sufficient to defend itself while respecting our commitment to make the Korean Peninsula nuclear-weapon-free.”
Washington has tried to prevent the proliferation of missiles on the Korean Peninsula for decades. Under guidelines first adopted between Washington and Seoul in 1979, South Korea was prohibited from developing ballistic missiles with a range of over 187 miles and a payload of over 1,100 pounds. After North Korea attacked a South Korean island with a rocket barrage in 2010, South Korea demanded that Washington relax restrictions so it could build more powerful missiles.
“We hinted that we could unilaterally remove the missile guidelines,” Chun Yung-woo said, the then national security adviser. “We told the Americans that if we didn’t address concerns about the growing threat from nuclear and missiles from the North, more and more South Koreans would call for nuclear bombs to be made for ourselves.
In 2012, Washington agreed to let South Korea deploy ballistic missiles with a range of up to 497 miles as long as it met the 1,100 pound warhead limit. He also said South Korea could exceed the payload limit by several times on shorter-range missiles.
South Korea has since missiles tested with increasing range and larger warheads, including the Hyunmoo-2A, Hyunmoo-2B and Hyunmoo-2C. Once North Korea is launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile in 2017, Mr. Trump fully lifted the payload limit, making way for the Hyunmoo-4.
Since coming to power ten years ago, Mr. Kim has attempted to build ICBMs capable of reaching the United States. But he also threatened to tip the balance of missiles against South Korea.
In January, he said his country had already built short-range nuclear missiles targeting South Korea and vowed to improve them by making the warheads “smaller, lighter and more tactical”. South Korea’s deterrence strategy is based on the belief that the best chance it has against the North without clean nuclear weapons is to set up a conventional system. missile defense and deploy ever more powerful “bunkers” to make Mr. Kim fear for his life.
When North Korea tested its intercontinental ballistic missile in 2017, the United States and South Korea responded with launch their own ballistic missiles to demonstrate their “deep strike precision” capabilities. In his book “Rage,” reporter Bob Woodward wrote that the US missile traveled the exact distance from its launch point to the location from which Mr. Kim watched his ICBM launch.
Mr Kim halted all missile testing in 2018, the year of the first of his two summit meetings with Mr Trump. After their talks collapsed, North Korea resumed testing in 2019, deploying three short-range ballistic missiles designed to counter the anti-missile capabilities of the allies.
North Korea’s former Scud and Rodong missile fleet used liquid fuel and lacked precision. The country’s new generation of missiles use solid thrusters, making them faster to launch, easier to transport, and more difficult to target. They also have greater precision and evasive maneuvering power that could confuse the Southern missile defense systems.
The new solid-fuel ballistic missile that North Korea tested in March likely escaped Allied radar during low-altitude maneuvers, leading the South Korean military to estimate its range at 280 miles, not 372. miles claimed by the North, said Chang Young. keun, missile expert at Korea Aerospace University. Mr Chang said the missile could also increase the range and weight of the warhead because it was powered by “the largest solid fuel rocket motor developed and tested in North Korea to date.”
Northern ICBMs still use liquid fuel, which takes hours to load before launch, making them vulnerable to US pre-emptive strikes. But in his January speech, Kim pledged to build solid-fuel ICBMs, posing an even greater challenge for US missile defenses. Such prospects heighten fears among some South Koreans that Washington will be less likely to intervene if it is also faced with a possible North Korean nuclear attack.
