Silent arms race is heating up rapidly between the two Koreas

SEOUL – Pride and jealousy drove North and South Korea to get involved propaganda shouting matches and compete on who could build a bigger flagpole at their border. Now that the bidding escalates a much more dangerous aspect of their rivalry: the arms race.

Earlier this month, South Korea’s dream of building its own supersonic fighter jet came true with the unveiling of the KF-21, which was developed at a cost of $ 7.8 billion. The country also recently revealed its intention to acquire dozens of new US gunships. When President Moon Jae-in visited the Ministry of Defense Defense Development Agency Last year, he said South Korea had “developed a short-range ballistic missile with one of the largest warheads in the world.”

Unlike North Korea, the South does not have nuclear weapons. But in recent years, the country has increased its military spending, get American stealth jets and the construction of increasingly powerful conventional missiles capable of targeting North Korean missile installations and war bunkers.