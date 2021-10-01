World
Sikh: Pak Senate calls for report on murder of Sikh hakim – Times of India
AMRITSAR: A day after a 45-year-old man Sikh Unani medical practitioner shot dead at his Peshawar clinic, the incident shook Pakistanis Senate on Friday with Pakistanis the only Sikh senator Gurdeep Singh addressing the issue in the Upper House.
The Senate Speaker requested a police report from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on the murder of Satnam Singh, even as social media was abuzz with reports of Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) claiming responsibility for the murder because of its polytheistic views.
In a telephone conversation with TOI, Gurdeep, Pakistan’s first Sikh senator, said minorities in Pakistan were being attacked by militants.
Asked about the reason for the murder of a Sikh, the senator replied that the exact reason is not yet known but that it appears to be the result of a deep-rooted plot by anti-national elements to destabilize the country and reduce the number of people minorities.
“Senate Speaker Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani requested a report on Satnam Singh’s murder from the Inspector General of Police, KPK,” said Gurdeep, Pakistan’s former vice president Tehreek-e-Insaf who became the Senator in March 2021.
However, Pakistani human rights activist Radesh Singh Tony said the IS-K took responsibility for killing Satnam to terrorize Sikhs living not only in the KPK but across the country.
Notably, Satnam, a member of the Tira tribal community of the KPK’s Orkazai agency, was shot dead at his medical clinic in Unani on Thursday by unidentified people.
Local journalist Muhammad Saleem tweeted on Friday that the IS-K issued a statement, taking responsibility for Satnam’s murder. Their statement read: “… by the grace of Almighty God, the caliphate soldiers targeted a follower of the Sikh polytheistic sect, in the region of Faqirabad in the city of Peshawar, with pistol shots, which led to his death, praise God. ”
However, Gurdeep denied having any knowledge of IS-K’s responsibility for Satnam’s murder.
Returning to India, the chairman of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak committee, Bibi Jagir Kaur, urged the Pakistani government to ensure the safety of minorities in order to avoid such incidents in the future.
