Sigma Lithium participates in the United Nations high-level dialogue on energy

NEW YORK, September 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML), a company dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicle batteries with environmentally friendly, high purity lithium concentrate, today announced that Ana Cabral Gardner, Sigma Lithium Co-CEO, will participate in the High Level Energy Dialogue to be held virtually at summit level on September 24, 2021 at the United Nations Headquarters in new York.

Ana will also participate in the last two preparatory events for the UN High Level Dialogue on Energy. The subject: “Accelerating action to achieve universal access to energy and net zero emissions.”

At September 22, Ana joined the prestigious Global Climate Forum, in conjunction with United Nations Climate Week, and spoke on the panel “Accelerating Clean Transport: Making Large-Scale Investments, Policies and Innovations to Catalyze progress in the mobility sector in the United States ”.

“It is a great honor to participate in these prestigious forums and to contribute to this very rich dialogue”, said Cabral-Gardner. “The world finds itself at a critical juncture in the Decade of Action to Achieve Agenda 2030 in the fight against climate change. Battery technologies will play a central role in the energy transition and SDG7. Our contribution is to produce battery materials that are developed in durability and in an environmentally friendly way. We can help achieve transformational benefits for the achievement of all Sustainable Development Goals by addressing the climate crisis and building resilience, especially among the most vulnerable. ”

As the first high-level meeting on energy in 40 years, convened under the auspices of the General Assembly, the United Nations High-level Dialogue provides a historic opportunity to deliberate on a global roadmap for achieving the sustainable development and catalyze bold action to ensure access to clean and affordable energy services for all by 2030, while accelerating the energy transition to net zero emissions by 2050.

About Sigma Lithium Corporation

Sigma is a Canadian company that develops, with a sustainable environmental strategy focused on ESG, the largest hard rock lithium deposits in the Americas, located in its wholly owned Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil. The Company has been producing high purity low carbon lithium concentrate at an on-site demonstration pilot plant since 2018. This pilot production has been an important part of the Company’s successful business strategy, shipping samples of its products. “Green and sustainable” with low carbon content. high-purity lithium to the world’s major potential customers, for product certification and testing, with the aim of participating in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle (“VE“) Supply Chain.

The Company is in the pre-construction and detailed engineering phase of a fully automated and environmentally friendly dense media separator (“DMS“) production plant, which will apply proprietary algorithms to digitally control the dense medium. The production plant will be vertically integrated into the Company’s mining operations, using exclusively high purity spodumene ore with exceptional mineralogy as raw material The production plant will process spodumene ore into a high purity 6% battery grade lithium concentrate designed to customer specifications in the lithium-ion battery supply chain for electric vehicles.

The Company continues to demonstrate its commercial and commercial relevance by significantly advancing its strategic objectives on three fronts: the short-term production planned for 2022, the completion of the viability studies of the production expansion envisaged for 2023, and determining the ultimate scope and unique high purity quality of mineral resources from the Company’s wholly owned Grota do Cirilo project, while maintaining its strategic leadership in ESG in the lithium supply chain.

To ensure a leading position in the supply of clean mobility value chains and green energy storage, the Company has systematically adhered to the highest standards of ESG practices, which have been established under of its main objective when it was created in 2012. The production process will be powered by clean energy and the Company will use state-of-the-art water recirculation circuits in its treatment combined with management of storage residues at dry. The production plant’s DMS process does not use hazardous chemicals, therefore its residues are 100% recyclable in ancillary industries, such as ceramics.

