Sierra Leone explosion dead after oil tanker collision in Freetown

At least 84 people have died after a massive explosion when a tanker collided with a truck in Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown.

Fuel spilled out before igniting, and the resulting inferno engulfed passers-by and vehicles at a busy intersection.

Images broadcast by local media showed severely charred bodies in the streets surrounding the tanker.

President Julius Maada Bio said he was “deeply disturbed by the tragic fires and the horrific loss of life”.

In a tweet, he said his government would do “everything to support the affected families”.

Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr described seeing “heartbreaking” photos and said there were “rumors that more than 100 people have lost their lives”.

The state-run morgue has reportedly received more than 90 bodies and around 100 people are believed to be treated in hospitals and health centers around Freetown.

Many people killed were trapped in their vehicles

The explosion allegedly occurred at a crossroads outside the busy Choithram supermarket in the Wellington area, around 22:00 GMT on Friday.

A report said a bus full of people was completely set on fire, while nearby shops and market stalls were set in flames.

Brima Bureh Sesay, head of the Sierra Leone National Disaster Management Agency, told local media that the incident was “a terrible, terrible accident”.

The port city, home to just over a million people, has faced several severe disasters in recent years.

In March, more than 80 people were injured after a major fire in one of the city’s slums left more than 5,000 displaced.

And in 2017, more than 1,000 people were killed after heavy rains caused a mudslide that swept through the city, leaving around 3,000 people homeless.