Sid Chatterjee embodies the new leadership model for United Nations Resident Coordinators around the world

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 16 (IPS) – Siddharth Chatterjee, who served at the United Nations for more than 20 years, has been appointed the new resident coordinator in China, the world’s second largest economy after the United States.

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told reporters on December 15 that his appointment followed confirmation from the Chinese government.

A product of Princeton, one of America’s prestigious Ivy League universities, Chatterjee, an Indian national and currently resident coordinator in Kenya, will take up his new role in mid-January next year.

The resident coordinators, said Dujarric, are the Secretary-General’s representatives for development at the country level. They lead United Nations teams that are helping countries recover better from the COVID-19 pandemic through the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

China’s confirmation of Chatterjee’s appointment, especially at a time of heightened political and military tensions with India, is an indication, not only of Beijing’s determination to strengthen multilateral relations, but also of its recognition of the Chatterjee’s exceptional record in the United Nations system.

“Sid’s exemplary leadership is leaving a lasting mark in the execution of the Government / UN collaboration that impacts millions of lives in Kenya and the region. We presented the gift of a giant footprint as a reminder of the unforgettable journey he took with the Kenyan people, ”said the Kenyan Minister of Culture and Sports Heritage, Ambassador Amina Mohamed in her farewell tribute in a tweet.

Salim Lone, UN communications director (1998-2003) under Secretary-General Kofi Annan, and spokesperson for Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga (2005-2013), told IPS that a lot of work at the highest level bilateral is required for these appointments to the UN. in any country, leave China alone.

“Sid’s case is even more complex because he is not just an Indian but a former senior security official in a super elite military unit, especially in a time of open military tensions,” he said. added.

At the same time, it is a tribute to Chinese maturity and to the daring of the UN to propose Sid. A winning situation on all fronts, said Lone, former UN spokesperson for Sergio Vieira de Mello in Baghdad (2003).

Amado Philip de Andrés, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Regional Representative for East Africa and the Horn of Africa, said: “Sid embodies the new model of leadership of the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the world ”.

“He inspired us in the United Nations country team to go the extra mile to implement the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) in Kenya while helping Kenya to gradually become a center of innovation in the region, ”he said.

In his current position in Kenya, Chatterjee has led 23 United Nations agencies, funds and programs to support the government’s humanitarian and development agenda since 2016.

Described as an avowed champion of gender equality and the prevention of gender-based violence, Chatterjee has worked in complex emergencies including Iraq, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan (Darfur), Indonesia and with United Nations peacekeeping operations in Bosnia and Herzegovina. and Iraqi Kurdistan.

He has also worked for the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Red Cross movement, UNOPS and United Nations security.

One of the highlights of his career was the demobilization of 3,551 child soldiers in South Sudan at the height of a conflict, an initiative he led in 2000.

It was also presented by Forbes Magazine to defend women’s rights and gender equality. He was interviewed by CGTN America where he commented on the important role of Chinese peacekeepers at the United Nations and also praised the Belt and Road Initiative.

Chatterjee has written extensively on humanitarian and development issues in various journals such as Newsweek, The Hill, Los Angeles Times, CNN, Al Jazeera, Forbes, CNBC Africa, the Guardian, The Huffington Post, Reuters, Inter Press Service (IPS) the World Observatory and the main Kenyan journals.

Chatterjee sees the growing emphasis on South-South collaboration as an opportunity for China to provide global leadership for accelerating the SDGs in Africa.

He has spoken often of his passion for bridging the poverty gap in developing countries. Its new objective is likely to be the promotion of universal health coverage as well as the acceleration of rural development through agriculture, which provides the clearest routes out of poverty in rural areas.

Chatterjee said, “The UN and China can make the tools, approaches and technologies available to smallholder farmers in developing countries so that they can increase production and productivity and move beyond food security and development. ‘sustainable development goal on ending hunger or SDG 2’.

The new UN leadership in China will have a unique opportunity as a convener, connector and catalyst of the emerging partnership between China and Africa.

