Sickly dancing bears leave Pakistan for new life in Jordan

ISLAMABAD (AP) – A pair of sick and seriously neglected dancing Himalayan brown bears will leave the famous Islamabad zoo for a sanctuary in Jordan on Wednesday, closing a zoo that once housed 960 animals.

The gruesome conditions at Marghazar Zoo gained international notoriety when Kaavan, dubbed “the loneliest elephant in the world”, hit the headlines and caught the attention of famous American artist Cher. Kaavan was moved to his new home in Cambodia last month.

The Islamabad High Court ordered the zoo closed earlier this year due to the scandalous conditions there, blamed on systemic neglect.

The last of the zoo’s animals, Himalayan brown bears Suzie and Bubaloo, will leave for Jordan on Wednesday, Dr Amir Khalil said. He is a veterinarian with Four Paws International, a global animal welfare group, which takes care of poorly treated animals at the zoo. Khalil spent months healing Kaavan, putting him on a diet and calming his tortured mind until he could travel to Cambodia.

The bears, trained from an early age to entertain, travel to Jordan with the help of the Princess Alia Foundation, headed by the eldest daughter of the late King of Jordan Hussein. The 17-year-old bears will live in a sanctuary 1100 meters (3300 feet) above sea level. This means they will have snowy and cold conditions more typical of their natural habitat – something they missed. in the Pakistani capital, Khalil said.

Bears should prepare for hibernation in December, but instead live in cramped quarters, separated from each other and in poor health.

“They exhibit stereotypical behavior” for animals that have endured years of abuse, said Khalil, who spent weeks training Suzie to enter the cage that will take her to Jordan. Bubaloo was less inclined to enter the cage and will be sedated for the trip.

Suzie and Bubaloo both have a number of health issues, Khalil said in an interview on Wednesday. Suzie suffers from malnutrition. Her teeth were removed so that she did not attack her trainer or the tourists, which made it difficult for her to eat.

Khalil cut her food and put her on a diet of chicken and fish to give her food. Bubaloo has an abscessed tooth which makes him aggressive and unpleasant, Khalil said, which is unusual for Himalayan brown bears who “have a really wonderful nature.”

But they live in a small compound, separated without proper medical care or care.

Dancing bears are common in Pakistan and some European countries, according to Khalil. The training method is painful and bears, which have poor hearing, are not inclined to music. A bear cub is trained to dance by standing on a hot plate with its paws protected only by petroleum jelly. When they step on the hot plate, they move their feet up and down and at the same time music is played. They end up associating the music with moving their feet up and down.

“Sadly this continues to this day, not just in Pakistan,” Khalil said noting that sometimes they are forced to fight or are also used to train fighting dogs.

With Suzie and Bubaloo leaving on Wednesday, the Islamabad Zoo will be closed, said Khalil, who visited the animal habitat for the first time in 2016. Conditions were poor and a number of recommendations were made but they were were ignored, he said.

According to its records, the zoo once contained 960 animals but 500 have disappeared.

“No one knows where these 500 animals went,” said Khalil, who said the others were in a deeply neglected state. Alternative care has been found for animals, some in Pakistan and some outside.

The Pakistan Wildlife Foundation is working with Khalil and the government is investing millions of dollars to build a world-class sanctuary in place of the zoo that will help save the animals. Khalil brings two Wildlife Foundation employees to Jordan to learn the techniques of managing a sanctuary.

“Right now it’s important to talk about humanity, and when you talk about humanity, it’s not just about humans. A kind person should be kind to humans and animals, ”Khalil said.