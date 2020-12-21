World
‘Sick man from Europe’: UK cut fears over new strain of Covid – Times of India
DOVER, England: The UK was shut down from much of Europe on Monday after its closest allies cut transport links over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus, wreaking havoc for them families and businesses just days before it left orbit of the European Union.
France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Israel and Canada halted travel links after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a new, highly contagious strain of the virus posed a danger to the country.
Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting on Monday to discuss international travel, particularly the flow of goods to and from Britain.
France has closed its border to arrivals of people and trucks from the UK, shutting down one of the most important trade routes with mainland Europe, a surprising move by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.
“I am in contact with my counterpart in France and we are doing everything we can to get this restarted, in fact they have told us they want to restart the carriers as quickly as possible,” Shapps told Sky.
Shapps said lifting the bans as quickly as possible was his priority, but given Britain’s preparations for the end of the Brexit transition period, the country was well prepared for the disruption.
Discussions on a Brexit trade deal were due to continue on Monday.
CHAOS TRANSPORT
Johnson on Saturday called off Christmas plans for millions of Britons over what he said was a more infectious strain of the coronavirus, although he said there was no evidence that it was either more fatal, or caused more serious illness.
The new variant contains 23 different changes, many of which are associated with alterations in a protein caused by the virus. Shapps said Britain has done one of the best global analyzes for mutations in the virus, so it is just seeing what is already on the run in other countries.
Chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said on Saturday he believed the new variant could be in other countries but could have started in the UK as well.
The UK government has triggered plans to stack trucks in the southeastern county of Kent – part of its plans for potential disruption when the UK exits EU orbit with or without a trade deal to 23:00 GMT on December 31.
Trucks are stacked on the M20 motorway across the county, heading for ports, which are closed to normal traffic. A nearby airport will also be used to contain cargo.
“Sick Man of Europe,” the Daily Mirror newspaper reported on the front page alongside a photo of Johnson as the Sun newspaper said “French show no thanks”.
The closure of the Channel Tunnel and ports for continued travel to France will affect the export of goods such as fish and shellfish from Scotland to Europe, and the import of food for UK supermarkets if , as expected, European drivers refuse to travel.
Trucks were told to avoid Kent to prevent any further accumulation of trucks.
“The closure of France to United Kingdom traffic, including escorted freight, poses challenges for the UK’s ability to import and export key products during the busy Christmas season, ”said Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium.
“While goods can enter from France, few transport companies will be willing to send trucks and drivers to the UK without the guarantee of being able to return to the EU in a timely manner.”
France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Israel and Canada halted travel links after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a new, highly contagious strain of the virus posed a danger to the country.
Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting on Monday to discuss international travel, particularly the flow of goods to and from Britain.
France has closed its border to arrivals of people and trucks from the UK, shutting down one of the most important trade routes with mainland Europe, a surprising move by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.
“I am in contact with my counterpart in France and we are doing everything we can to get this restarted, in fact they have told us they want to restart the carriers as quickly as possible,” Shapps told Sky.
Shapps said lifting the bans as quickly as possible was his priority, but given Britain’s preparations for the end of the Brexit transition period, the country was well prepared for the disruption.
Discussions on a Brexit trade deal were due to continue on Monday.
CHAOS TRANSPORT
Johnson on Saturday called off Christmas plans for millions of Britons over what he said was a more infectious strain of the coronavirus, although he said there was no evidence that it was either more fatal, or caused more serious illness.
The new variant contains 23 different changes, many of which are associated with alterations in a protein caused by the virus. Shapps said Britain has done one of the best global analyzes for mutations in the virus, so it is just seeing what is already on the run in other countries.
Chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said on Saturday he believed the new variant could be in other countries but could have started in the UK as well.
The UK government has triggered plans to stack trucks in the southeastern county of Kent – part of its plans for potential disruption when the UK exits EU orbit with or without a trade deal to 23:00 GMT on December 31.
Trucks are stacked on the M20 motorway across the county, heading for ports, which are closed to normal traffic. A nearby airport will also be used to contain cargo.
“Sick Man of Europe,” the Daily Mirror newspaper reported on the front page alongside a photo of Johnson as the Sun newspaper said “French show no thanks”.
The closure of the Channel Tunnel and ports for continued travel to France will affect the export of goods such as fish and shellfish from Scotland to Europe, and the import of food for UK supermarkets if , as expected, European drivers refuse to travel.
Trucks were told to avoid Kent to prevent any further accumulation of trucks.
“The closure of France to United Kingdom traffic, including escorted freight, poses challenges for the UK’s ability to import and export key products during the busy Christmas season, ”said Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium.
“While goods can enter from France, few transport companies will be willing to send trucks and drivers to the UK without the guarantee of being able to return to the EU in a timely manner.”
Source link