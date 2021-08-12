Sicily records record temperature as heat wave sweeps across Italian island

The Italian island of Sicily may have set a modern record for the hottest day on record in Europe, with a monitoring station near the ancient city of Syracuse in the southeast recording a scorching temperature of 48, 8 degrees Celsius, or 119.84 Fahrenheit.

The temperature, recorded on Wednesday by the Sicilian Meteorological Information Service for Agriculture, has yet to be verified by the World Meteorological Organization. If confirmed, it would surpass the previous record of 48 degrees set in Athens in July 1977, according to experts.

“Sicily is surely experiencing high temperatures,” said Lt. Col. Guido Guidi of the Italian Aeronautical Meteorological Service. But he warned that official records take a long time to verify. Mr. Guidi said data recorded by stations across the region needs to be analyzed and validated. Even a minor malfunction, he said, can skew the results.

But the Sicilians, long used to summer Heat, no need for minutes to tell them that this hot season has been particularly oppressive.