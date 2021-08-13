World
Shooting in the United Kingdom: 6 dead in a shooting in the British city of Plymouth | World News – Times of India
LONDON: Five people, including three women and two men, were shot dead and the suspected gunman was also found dead at the scene in Plymouth, southwest England, local police said on Friday after declaring a “critical incident”.
Devon and Cornish Police confirmed that two women and two men were found dead at the scene in the town’s Keyham neighborhood and that a third woman died from gunshot wounds in hospital.
The alleged shooter, locally named Jake Davison, reportedly turned the gun on himself in Thursday night’s shooting.
“After their presence at the scene, two women and two men died at the scene. Another man, believed to be the assailant, also died at the scene. All are believed to have died from gunshot wounds. Another woman reportedly died of gunshot wounds. was treated on site. scene of gunshot wounds, died shortly after in hospital, “the police statement said.
“Devon and Cornwall Police stress that this is not a terrorism-related incident. The area has been cordoned off and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident,” he said. -he declares.
Police are asking any member of the public with cell phone images of the immediate consequences of the incident not to post anything on social media platforms out of respect for the deceased.
“My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth last night. I thank the emergency services for their response,” the Premier said. British Minister Boris Johnson. Twitter.
“The Plymouth incident is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected. I have spoken to the Chief of Police and offered my full support. I urge everyone to remain calm, to follow the advice of the police and to allow our emergency services to continue their work, “tweeted the UK Home Secretary Priti Patel.
Local Plymouth Sutton & Devonport MP Luke Pollard called the incident “unspeakably gruesome”.
“I am completely devastated that one of the people killed in the Keyham shooting was a child under the age of 10,” he said.
Southwest Ambulance Service said danger zone response teams, several ambulances, air ambulances, several medics and paramedics were also dispatched to the scene.
A witness, who lives near the stage and gave his name as Sharon, told the BBC: “First there was screaming, followed by gunfire – three, maybe four to start with. It was then that the shooter kicked in the door of a lodge and started shooting at random … he ran away from the house shooting as he ran and started shooting a few people in the linear park at the top of the driveway. ”
